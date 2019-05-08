Peter Berg Named Florida Broker of the Year for having sold the highest dollar volume of businesses in the state in 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Berg, Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors for nearly 20 years, was named #1 Top Dollar Producer for 2018. The annual award, presented by the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF), evaluates dollar volume of all brokers throughout the state in determining the honor. This is the 7th time Berg has won the prestigious honor.

"Peter has always gone the extra mile in working with buyers and sellers and reaching a successful outcome on even the most complex and unlikely of deals," said Andy Cagnetta, president of Transworld Business Advisors. "His tireless efforts and creative solutions to obstacles are remarkable – and we are proud of his achievements."

Berg says he is fortunate to attract interesting and profitable businesses looking to sell. "There are many companies that present challenges and completing the transaction is never a given until we are at the closing table – and sometimes not even then," he says. "But it is the challenging and sometimes difficult deals that can be motivating and most rewarding."

Berg is an M&A Master Intermediary (M&AMI) as recognized by the industry association M&A Source. He is a co-founder of Transworld M&A Advisors, a division of Transworld specializing in businesses with valuations between $5 mil and $100 mil. He is also a member of the Transworld Board of Directors.

The award was presented at the BBF annual conference held at Signature Grand in Broward County in May.

Transworld Business Advisors is the premier business brokerage firm and now a worldwide franchisor. Established in 1979, they have over 200 offices throughout the USA. The company specializes in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, service, technology, and retail businesses. Currently, the company boasts a staff of 500 agents and more than 5,000 business listings, making it the largest brokerage firm in the country. For more information, visit the web site at www.tworld.com or www.transworldma.com.

