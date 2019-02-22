Peter Bermont Ranked To Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" List

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Bermont, a Managing Director with Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, was recently named to Barron's list of the "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors." The prestigious 2019 list was published March 8 and draws from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. It is the largest, most comprehensive annual advisor list circulated by Barron's.

"It is an absolute honor to be considered among the top financial advisors in my state," Bermont said. "To be included among such an elite group is humbling."

Barron's, a financial outlet published by Dow Jones & Co., produced the listing of distinguished advisors after weighing criteria such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.*

Bermont, who manages over $1.8 billion in client assets, specializes in wealth management for high net worth individuals, companies, not-for-profit corporations and endowments.

*Source: Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors," March 2019. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James.

About Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $725 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

©2019 Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. 2333 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Suite 500. Coral Gables, FL 33134. 305-461-1200.

Media Contact: Jesus Cruz, 305-460-2713

BERMONTADVISORYGROUP.COM

SOURCE Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.raymondjames.com

