Peter Campisi to lead Paessler's North American channel sales

In his new role, Campisi is responsible for leading Paessler's overall North American channel strategy, which includes strengthening its relationships with its distributors and its channel and alliance partners, expanding into new vertical markets with resources to help partners be more successful, streamlining opportunities to position Paessler's channel team for growth, and helping to alleviate gaps in the market for monitoring solutions. He is also responsible for growing Paessler's large-scale licenses as the company continues to expand its capabilities to better serve channel partners' needs to address enterprise-level monitoring for their clients.

Campisi joined Paessler's channel sales team as an inside sales manager more than four years ago, leading instrumental activities to support the US channel. He worked closely with VAR and DMR channel managers to foster account growth, recruit and provide back office operational support. Prior to joining Paessler, Campisi spent more than nine years at Lifeboat Distribution (now Climb Channel Solutions).

"The announcement of Peter Campisi as the regional manager, channel sales, underlines our long-term strategy and investment to further build our channel partner network in the US and Canada as well as in Latin America," said Paessler's CEO Helmut Binder. "Our channel partners have been crucial for our success in the past years and will play an even more important role going forward as we broaden our offerings. This has already started with a successful launch of Paessler PRTG Enterprise Monitor as well as Paessler PRTG Hosted Monitor to the market and will be continued with more monitoring solutions. Peter's many years of channel experience and the relationships he has created will help Paessler provide premium support for our channel partners in the Americas."

"For nearly 14 years, my career has been dedicated to helping channel partners capitalize on the best solutions to solve their clients' specific business and complex technology challenges," said Campisi. "The possibilities PRTG brings to effectively monitor their clients' technologies are endless, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help position them as an integral part of their end-users business strategies."

About Paessler AG

