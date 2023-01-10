Peter Casey Joins Hamilton Zanze as Managing Director to Lead Capital Markets Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Casey has joined Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments (HZ), a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm focused on multifamily properties, as Managing Director – Capital Markets.

With two decades of industry experience, Casey will play a key leadership role as HZ expands its investment offerings to include discretionary funds alongside its individual property-based deals. HZ's first discretionary fund of $50 million is currently being deployed, allowing the firm's accomplished acquisition team to invest in deals with more agility.

Casey's relationship with HZ's leadership team goes back nearly a decade, including professional collaborations with Founding Principal Tony Zanze and CEO Kurt Houtkooper.

"As Hamilton Zanze has evolved, and with my specific expertise with institutional capital, the timing is right for us to work together," said Casey. "There were many things that attracted me to HZ, but it started with high quality people, a respected investing platform, and a well-defined culture. From there, the Partners' vision for the future of the business gave me the confidence to jump aboard."

Casey's role will be multi-pronged. He will work with joint venture partners to deploy HZ's first discretionary General Partner fund; utilize his expertise to raise additional institutional capital for future funds; and assist with asset-level debt procurement with the goal of building enterprise value.

"Peter's experience and background will be a tremendous asset to HZ as we move forward with this next stage of growth," said Houtkooper. "Having known him for so many years, we knew he was the right person to help lead the charge with institutional investors as our platform continues to evolve and expand."

Casey's background includes over 20 years of institutional real estate experience. Prior to joining HZ, he was Managing Director – Capital Markets and Fund Partner with Sack Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm. Prior to that, he was a Director at Interstate Equities Corp., where he was responsible for raising $500 million across two commingled fund vehicles. Earlier, he worked in the asset management and investment banking divisions of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Vanderbilt University and an M.B A. with a real estate concentration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is also an active member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 132 properties (22,035 units) across 30 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

