Peter Castiglia Elected Chief Executive Officer of INTERA Incorporated

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERA Incorporated (INTERA) announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Peter Castiglia as the Company's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2025.

Peter will succeed Marsh Lavenue, PhD, who has served as INTERA's Board Chair and CEO since 2008 and who announced his plans to retire from the company at the end of 2024. With the support of DHR Global, the Board conducted a CEO succession process, evaluating both internal and external candidates, and selected Peter as the best person to lead INTERA into the future.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Lavenue, said "the Board and our management-consulting partner, DHR Global, worked very hard over a nine-month period to select the best candidate, and Peter was the clear option to lead our company and meet current and future challenges that INTERA faces as we execute our strategic plan. Having worked with Peter for over 17 years, I am confident that we got this right. Peter will be a great CEO."

"I want to thank Marsh and the Board of Directors for the confidence that they have placed in me with their decision," said CEO-elect, Peter Castiglia. "INTERA is a purpose- and people-driven company dedicated to delivering results that empower our clients to confidently make impactful decisions. I am thrilled to work with the exceptional people of INTERA to raise our ambitions, strengthen our resilience, and unleash our full potential to deliver our best services to our clients and communities."

Peter brings 25 years of experience to this role, having joined INTERA as a Hydrogeologist in 2007 and serving in a variety of technical and leadership roles since that time. Most recently Peter served as the President of INTERA's Mining and Environmental line of business. He is a licensed Professional Geologist who earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Union College and a Master of Science in Earth and Planetary Sciences from the University of New Mexico.

INTERA is a leading international consulting firm that advises governments and private businesses in the areas of environmental and air sciences, coastal engineering, water resources, and radioactive waste disposal. The firm specializes in developing and applying quantitative, risk-based approaches to solve environmental problems and optimize solutions that benefit business and society. To learn more about INTERA, visit www.intera.com.

