PITTSBURGH, Pa., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter D. Friday is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law as an Attorney and Partner at Friday & Cox LLC.

The attorneys at Friday & Cox have eighty years of combined experience delivering results in personal injury and workers' compensation cases. Located in the heart of Pittsburgh, the office is well-known for having aggressive and effective attorneys. They serve diverse clientele in western Pennsylvania, who have suffered catastrophic injuries from vehicle collisions, defective products, construction and industrial accidents, and medical negligence. Mr. Friday specializes in workers' compensation, products liability, medical malpractice, automobile accidents, personal injury, and accidents in the industrial, mining, and construction industries.



Backed by thirty-one years of legal excellence, he is an acclaimed attorney who has extensive experience advocating for clients who were injured from occupational hazards including falls, machine guarding, chemical exposure, and electrical threats. Prior to his current position as attorney and partner, he was managing attorney and in-house counsel for an insurance company, attorney for another Pittsburgh-based firm, and a partner at a personal injury firm.



An academic scholar, Mr. Friday attended Bucknell University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy in 1983. From there, he enrolled at the David A. Clark School of Law where he received a Juris Doctorate in 1986, during which time he was a visiting student of University of Pittsburgh School of Law and clerk for a Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge.



Admitted to numerous courts, Mr. Friday is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.



A frontrunner in his field, he has been a member of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, Allegheny, Washington and Erie County Bar Associations, American Association for Justice, and the West Virginia State Bar. Martindale-Hubbell has recognized his success by providing him a Peer Review Rating of "AV," demonstrating the highest level of legal knowledge and highest standards of legal ethics.



