Peter Donato Joins Genetesis as Chief Business Officer

MASON, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetesis Inc. , a medical device and digital health company developing technologies for detection of heart disease, today announced that it expanded its executive leadership team by adding Peter Donato, seasoned public company and IPO/pre-IPO executive, as its Chief Business Officer. Donato's main focus will be optimizing the company's overall business operations and market access to keep pace with its rapidly increasing customer demand.

"We're thrilled to bring Peter onto the team at a time when we have strong momentum and are working toward significant expansion," Peeyush Shrivastava, CEO at Genetesis, said. "Our recent FDA 510(k) clearance, CMS reimbursement and ongoing hospital installations mark only the beginning of the impact we can make with our proprietary CardioFlux technology. With Peter onboard, we are very effectively positioned to optimize chest pain triage for patients and physicians in emergency departments throughout the United States."

With more than 25 years of experience growing companies, Donato most recently served as the chief financial officer at Neuronetics, a leader in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, where he co-led the company's successful IPO. Donato also served as the CFO at Assurex Health and co-led the company's acquisition, valued at up to $410 million.

"Throughout my career, I've worked at public or soon-to-be public companies where I can make an impact," Donato said. "I'm excited to transition from an independent director and audit committee chairman for Genetesis, where I have served for the last year, in order to make a greater impact as a member of our management team."

Donato's breadth of expertise also includes serving as the CFO of three West Coast health technology companies. Additionally, he is an Ohio-native with a BSBA, magna cum laude, from The Ohio State University, and an MBA from the University of Akron. He is also a CPA.

"In Silicon Valley, I backed several entrepreneurs who had multiple successful exits, and those companies with proven leadership teams always thrived," Bill Baumel, board member at Genetesis and managing director at the Ohio Innovation Fund, said. "Adding someone like Peter to the team is a great strategic move that will allow Genetesis to reach its vast potential."

About Genetesis:

Genetesis is a medical technology company based in Mason, Ohio, creating and developing integrated biomagnetic imaging solutions to improve patients' health, outcomes, and quality of life. For more information please visit us at www.genetesis.com.

Genetesis, CardioFlux and the Faraday Analytical Cloud are pending trademarks of Genetesis, Inc.

Contact:

Genetesis

Peeyush Shrivastava

Chief Executive Officer

(513) 767-7627

peeyush@genetesis.com

SOURCE Genetesis Inc.

Related Links

http://genetesis.com

