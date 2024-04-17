Peter Eckes, Former CTO of BASF Agricultural Solutions, to Chair Harpe Bioherbicide Board

New director brings deep innovation marketplace experience to company developing new, natural weed control options for farmers and consumers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions, Inc., an agricultural technology company focused on providing natural and sustainable herbicide solutions, announced today that Dr. Peter Eckes, former President of BASF leading Crop Protection R&D, Seed and Trait R&D and Regulatory in the Agricultural Solutions division, has joined its board and will serve as board chairperson.

"We're thrilled to bring Peter's vast, global experience developing and delivering innovation to our mission of creating new, natural weed control options for farmers and consumers," said Bill Buckner, CEO of Harpe Bioherbicide.

Through more than a 30-year career in the agricultural industry, Eckes provides a unique appreciation for what it takes to bring innovation to the modern agriculture marketplace at scale without losing sight of farmer and consumer needs.

"Harpe has both a compelling value proposition and strong business plan to bring new and natural weed control innovations to life," said Eckes. "I look forward to supporting and accelerating Harpe's efforts to meet the critical need for the next generation of weed control and consumer demands for more natural inputs."

Eckes assumes board leadership from Aidan J. Connolly, President of AgriTech Capital, who will remain as a Harpe Bioherbicide board member.

"As important as it is for a start-up to have a laser focus, fresh perspectives can make all the difference in the world," said Connolly. "I'm working closely with Peter to ensure we make the most of his leadership and build on the momentum Harpe has achieved."

Additional Harpe Bioherbicide board members include CEO Buckner; Kip Tom, CEO of Tom Farms and former UN Ambassador; Robb Fraley, former CTO for Monsanto Co.; Chad Brommer, Harpe Bioherbicide co-founder and CTO; and Daniel Pepitone, Harpe Bioherbicide co-founder and COO.

In addition to serving as Board chair, Eckes will lead the company's scientific advisory committee, which includes Adrian Percy, Executive Director of the N.C. Plant Sciences Initiative at North Carolina State University; Stephen Powles, Professor at University of Western Australia; and Wesley Everman, Associate Professor and Extension Weed Specialist at North Carolina State University.

Through wide-spectrum control of broadleaf and grass seeds or weeds, the platform of Harpe Bioherbicide products will deliver new opportunities for organic agriculture through a series of all natural herbicide formulations for pre, post and desiccation use patterns. In addition, a series of tailored Harpe Bioherbicide pre and tank mix formulations will improve control of tough-to-kill weeds, including those resistant to current synthetic chemistries, facilitating the reduction, replacement, and enhancement of synthetic herbicides used in row and specialty crop, and commercial markets.

This year's BioAgTech World Congress will be in Raleigh, April 23-26. 2024. Harpe is a candidate for the BioAgTech Innovator Award and World Congress Wi-Fi sponsor. Approximately 1300 attendees from 250 companies and 60 countries will be in attendance. Those attending are invited to visit Booth #22 to learn more about Harpe Bioherbicide formulations.

About Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions, Inc.

Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions, Inc., is introducing new, natural and effective weed control formulations that today's organic, regenerative, and conventional farmers demand. Its natural active ingredients are derived from plant extracts including mint, which the Environmental Protection Agency considers as minimum risk with little to no risk to human health or the environment. These formulations are an answer to the rapidly increasing global challenge of herbicide resistance weeds. The practical and scalable platform will benefit farmers, consumers and investors. Learn more at harpebio.com . Follow on LinkedIn.

