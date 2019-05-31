PETER FRAMPTON BAND'S "GEORGIA ON MY MIND" PREMIERES

All Blues, out June 7 on UMe, is a collection of Frampton's favorite blues classics and was recorded with his longtime touring band, made up of Adam Lester (guitar/vocals), Rob Arthur (keyboards/guitar/vocals) and Dan Wojciechowski (drums).

The album was recorded at Frampton's studio in Nashville, Studio Phenix, and was co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay. The album features collaborations with Kim Wilson, Larry Carlton, Sonny Landreth and Steve Morse.

The vinyl will be available as a double LP and also as a limited edition translucent blue color pressing on August 16 exclusively at PeterFrampton.com. The double LP will include the bonus track "I Feel So Good (written by Big Bill Broonzy, opb Muddy Waters).

Of the album, Frampton explains, "I have always loved to play the blues. When we formed Humble Pie, the first material we played together was just that. For the last two summers I had been playing a handful of blues numbers every night on stage with Steve Miller Band. I enjoyed this immensely and it gave me the idea of doing an 'All Blues' album live in the studio with my band. We started the resulting sessions 9 days after coming off the road last year. Over a two-week period, we recorded 23 tracks, all live in the studio. The energy of these tracks is completely different from building a track one instrument at a time. With this recording, we pay tribute to all the original artists who invented this incredible music. I hope you can hear and feel our enjoyment. I'm not sure if you can say we had fun playing the blues. But we definitely did."

Soon after the album's release, Frampton will kick off Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour presented by SiriusXM—an approximately 50-date run this summer and fall produced by Live Nation. Frampton will retire from regular vigorous touring at the end of this year due to his diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM). IBM is a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy. Frampton recently discussed his diagnosis with CBS "This Morning: Saturday," watch the segment HERE.

The tour will feature special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as Julian Frampton on the west coast stops. Tickets are on sale now and VIP packages will also be available at www.frampton.com. $1 of every ticket sold, as well as any donations, will benefit The Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins, a newly established fund by Frampton and Johns Hopkins, where he's being treated.

Peter Frampton remains one of the most lauded artists in rock history. The Music Business Association just presented him with the Chairman's Award for Sustained Creative Achievement at the Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner that is part of the Association's annual conference—Music Biz 2019. Frampton was also recently honored with the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 2019 NAMM Show's 34th annual TEC Awards, and celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time (over 17 million copies sold worldwide).

ALL BLUES TRACK LISTING

1. I Just Want To Make Love To You (featuring Kim Wilson)

2. She Caught The Katy

3. Georgia On My Mind

4. Can't Judge A Book By The Cover

5. Me And My Guitar

6. All Blues (featuring Larry Carlton)

7. The Thrill Is Gone (featuring Sonny Landreth)

8. Going Down Slow (featuring Steve Morse)

9. I'm A King Bee

10. Same Old Blues

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

June 18—Catoosa, OK—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa+

June 20—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Performance Hall

June 22—Wetumpka, AL—Wind Creek Casino & Hotel+

June 23—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre+

June 26—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre+

June 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater*

June 29—Salamanca, NY—Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*

June 30—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 2—Pittsburgh, PA—Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

July 3—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 5—Montreal, QC—Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier+

July 7—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

July 9—Boston, MA—Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

July 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

July 12—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 13—Stayner, ON—Roxodus Music Festival+

July 23—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium+

July 25—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 26—Morgantown, WV—MountainFest Motorcycle Rally*+

July 28—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 29—Cedar Rapids, IA—McGrath Amphitheatre

July 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 2—Hinckley, MN—Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*+

August 4—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 5—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre*

August 8—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

August 11—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park*

August 16-21—Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean+

August 30—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion*

September 1—Saratoga Springs, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

September 2—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena*

September 4—Jacksonville, FL—Daily's Place*

September 6—West Palm Beach, FL—Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

September 7—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds*

September 10—Simpsonville, SC—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 11—Washington, DC—The Anthem*

September 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

September 14—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

September 20-21—Dallas, TX—Crossroads Festival @ American Airlines Center+

September 21—Irving, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

September 22—The Woodlands, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

September 24—Albuquerque, NM—Sandia Resort & Casino*+

September 26—Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre*

September 28—Las Vegas, NV—Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino+

September 29—Temecula, CA—Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit*†

October 2—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*†

October 3—Paso Robles, CA—Vina Robles Amphitheatre*†+

October 5—Inglewood, CA—The Forum*†

October 6—Tuolumne, CA—Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion*†+

October 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*†

October 10—Ridgefield, OR—Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom*†+

October 12—Concord, CA—Concord Pavilion*†

*with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

†with Julian Frampton

+not a Live Nation date

