Peter G. Bradley Joins the Board of Directors of RiceBran Technologies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) (NASDAQ: RIBTW) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, today announced the appointment of Peter G. Bradley to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Bradley is a global business leader, bringing to the Company more than 23 years of experience as an executive in consumer foods, dietary supplements, food ingredients and specialty chemicals. Mr. Bradley is a Principal at Ingredient Insights ("Insights"), a strategic consulting business focused in food ingredients and specialty materials geared toward M&A activity, supporting new start-ups and providing diligence support for institutional investors. He also serves as an Operating Partner at Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring premier companies in the food, beverage and related industries.

Mr. Bradley previously served at Novel Ingredients ("Novel"), a technology driven provider of value-added ingredients and finished products to the U.S. dietary supplement industry. As Chief Executive Officer of Novel from 2014-2016, he guided Novel's transition from an owner-managed business into a successful private equity portfolio company. As Chairman of the Board of Novel from 2016-2017, Mr. Bradley spearheaded the entry into finished consumer products, and successfully guided Novel through the process that culminated in its acquisition by Innophos Holdings, Inc. ("Innophos") in August 2017. The Innophos exit represented a more than 35% ROI for the private equity owners, and a more than 100% increase from the starting equity value.

From 2009-2013, Mr. Bradley was Chief Executive Officer of Warwick International Group ("Warwick"), a specialty chemical company manufacturing bleach activators for the global home care industry and distributing specialty chemicals in Southern Europe and Asia. Prior to Warwick, Mr. Bradley was with Sensient Technologies Corporation, serving as Managing Director of its Colors Europe division (2003-2004), President of its Asia Pacific Group (2004-2005) and President of its Color Group (2005-2009). Mr. Bradley holds a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Manchester University (Finance and Marketing Majors) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing from Manchester Business School.

Brent Rosenthal, Chairman of RBT's Board of Directors, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Peter to serve as a member of our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in consumer foods, dietary supplements, and food ingredients coupled with his history of successful expansion into new markets will be of great value to us as we work to capitalize on the market opportunities for our proprietary ingredient business. We look forward to his contributions in helping our company build lasting value for the benefit of our stockholders."

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran Technologies' expectations regarding building shareholder value. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.

Investor Contact:

Ascendant Partners, LLC

Richard Galterio

+(732)410-9810

rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com

SOURCE RiceBran Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ricebrantech.com

