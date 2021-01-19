Peter Gary, Founder of One of the Nation's Top Advertising Agencies, Launches Summit Advertising a Full-Service Advertising and Marketing Firm Dedicated to the Automotive Industry

"Because of our immense expertise in automotive marketing and our brilliant addition of John Hyland as President, it made perfect sense to create this new entity called Summit Advertising that will be entirely automotive specific," said Peter Gary.

Summit Advertising currently represents some of the country's top automotive dealers in the tier 2 and tier 3 space. It specializes in the targeting of the new car buyer, used car buyer, lease intender or even someone needing scheduled maintenance or service.

"Of all the modalities of advertising and marketing, the automotive space is far and away the most unique. It takes a seasoned agency that understands the automotive purchase cycle and the psychology of consumer buying habits to reach that target audience… and Summit Advertising has built an impressive marketing team with an impeccable track record," said John Hyland, President of Summit Advertising.

Soon, Summit Advertising will be unveiling a world-class automotive video production facility specifically designed for the videography and photography of vehicles. This unique studio will include its own permanent turntable and specialized lighting setups designed for automotive photography. There will also be top-of-the-line edit suites, featuring the latest editorial and animation software, as well as a full recording studio for recording voice-overs and audio post-production.

"In my over 35 years of experience in the automotive advertising industry, I've never seen such a game-changer in the world of video production. This studio will be a massive asset for our automotive clients. We will be able to stage a vehicle, film or photograph it in a fraction of the time usually required," said Ed Victor, President of Summit Production Studios.

Led by George Llizo, Summit's VP of Digital Marketing division will feature breakthrough strategies including SEM, Social Media, Content, E-mail marketing, Re-targeting, Display advertising and Digital Video. "Our digital team is uniquely qualified to grow our clients' brand, traffic and sales," added George Llizo.

Another unique division is Summit Public Relations that combines media relations and unique storytelling to educate their local market. "Every dealership has a vast number of great stories to tell. It takes hard work, creative ideas and covering our clients like a reporter would, to find those newsworthy stories the media will find compelling," said Glen Calder, President of Summit Public Relations.

For more information on Summit Advertising please call 561-902-9763 and visit https://summitadgroup.com/.

SOURCE Summit Advertising

