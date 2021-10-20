Peter Giasante Appointed President of Telematics Service Provider Q-Matics, LLC

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Matics, LLC, the Telematics Service Provider and custom IoT development arm of wireless distribution leader Quality One Wireless, is pleased to to announce the appointment of Peter Giansante to the role of President of Q-Matics.

The Telematics Service Provider and custom IoT development arm of wireless distribution leader Quality One Wireless, Q-Matics LLC combines a cutting edge, proprietary web-based fleet tracking platform with a real-world, practical understanding of what it takes to manage a small fleet of vehicles. Peter Giansante, a veteran in the wireless solutions industry with almost two decades of experience in executing data-driven strategies, building robust channel sales partnerships, and training sales teams to deliver multimillion-dollar growth, has joined Q-Matics as its President.

As a veteran in the wireless solutions industry with almost two decades of experience in executing data-driven strategies, building robust channel sales partnerships, and training sales teams to deliver multimillion-dollar growth in the wireless telecom space, Giansante joins Q-Matics with a mission to infuse the organization with his brand of energy and vision.

"Q-Matics brings a uniquely innovative solution to the fleet and asset tracking space," said Giansante. "Further, our ability to leverage our cutting edge, proprietary web-based fleet tracking platform, combined with our real-world, practical understanding of what it takes to manage a small fleet of vehicles gives us the ammunition we need to make real impact for our customers both in efficiency and on the bottom line. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to help more small businesses truly realize the power that Q-Matics fleet tracking solutions can offer."

Quality One President John Chiorando was enthusiastic about the addition of Giasante, adding that "Peter is an incredibly savvy, driven professional and we're beyond thrilled to have a professional of his caliber leading our Q-Matics' business unit into the future. We firmly believe that his experience and leadership, melded with the top flight solution that Q-Matics offers, will combine to be a winning combination for the entire industry."

https://www.q-matics.com

https://q1w.com/quality-one-introduces-peter-giasante-president-qmatics/

About Q-Matics

Q-Matics, LLC (https://www.q-matics.com) has been Telematics Service Provider for more than 10 years, serving the needs of large and small fleets with our own end-to-end solutions. For large or unique projects, we are a bespoke development shop with in-house engineers backed by decades of experience.

About Quality One Wireless

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

