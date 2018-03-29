Peter Goguen Joins Xometry to Scale Production Manufacturing Capabilities

"We are thrilled to have Peter join the team," said Randy Altschuler. "He brings an outstanding reputation of meeting manufacturing and business growth objectives while building strong customer and partner relationships. He will lead key verticals for Xometry as we expand our capabilities across additional manufacturing processes."

"I'm excited to be part of such a dynamic company and team," said Goguen. "The opportunity to combine traditional manufacturing and management best practices with the new technology business world is a tremendous opportunity. Xometry is filling a huge industry need helping engineers and supply chain professionals get better products at a better price while saving precious management time and effort. The continued company growth is going to create great value for both customers and partners and I look forward to creating these win-win relationships."

Goguen's previous roles have included Vice President of Operations of Magna Interior Systems and COO of Dakkota Integrated Systems, serving Automotive OEM industry leaders including BMW, a Xometry investor.



Peter holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Queen's University in Canada.

About Xometry: Xometry is driving the business of American manufacturing through a proprietary software platform which offers on-demand manufacturing to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. We provide product designers and engineers the most efficient way to source high-quality custom parts, with 24/7 access to instant pricing, expected lead time and manufacturability feedback. Our nationwide network of over 1,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding and Urethane Casting. Xometry has over 9,000 customers, including BMW, General Electric and NASA.

