Peter Grandich and Company Announces Strategic Partnership With David Tyree

SPRING LAKE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Grandich and Company officially announced that it has formulated a strategic partnership with Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur David Tyree, who is also currently working as the Director of Player Development for the New York Giants. Additionally, Peter Grandich and Company will be expanding its current relationship with digital marketing firm Resolution Promotions in a move that will include all three parties.

David Tyree's "Helmet Catch" is considered the greatest play in Super Bowl history by most media outlets and football fans alike. Peter Grandich and David Tyree.

"Having spent 13 years with the New York Giants doing Bible Study and Chapel, I was blessed to become acquainted with numerous players and coaches," said Peter Grandich, Managing Member of Peter Grandich and Company. "My relationship with David Tyree was very special from day one. What has happened with David since The Catch is a most worthy story, and I am truly honored to assist him in telling it. Knowing the great work Resolution Promotions has done for me and our other strategic working relationship with soccer legend Christie Pearce Rampone, David will have excellent support going forward."

Through this strategic partnership, Peter Grandich and Company will align with Resolution Promotions to assist Tyree with his personal marketing. A longstanding Trinity Board Member, Tyree will now work directly with Resolution Promotions on a variety of marketing and promotional initiatives.

"In my life, I have been entrusted with much. None is more important than the opportunity to serve God and people," said Tyree. "The Helmet Catch has provided a unique platform to be a servant of all, whether through sport, business or personal relationships. Peter Grandich has been a tremendous friend and supporter for many years. Our relationship with Resolution Promotions will now grant us the ability to enhance our services we bring to market and allow others to share in a lasting vision to impact others along the way."

David Tyree played college football at Syracuse University before being drafted by the Giants in 2003. Both a wide receiver and special teams' player, he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2005 for his special teams play. Tyree is best known for his incredible "Helmet Catch" on the Giants' final drive of Super Bowl XLII in 2008. That catch set the stage for an eventual game-winning touchdown and an improbable 17-14 victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots. Most media outlets and football fans alike acknowledge the catch as the greatest play in Super Bowl history.

After retiring from the NFL in 2010, Tyree was later introduced as the Giants Director of Player Development in 2014 where he continues to serve players transitioning through the NFL experience. Now firmly embedded in the second chapter of his professional career, he has consistently shown an impressive business acumen that expands across various arenas.

Above all, Tyree is a committed family man. He and his wife, Leilah, currently reside in northern New Jersey with their seven children.

