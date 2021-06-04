Peter Grandich Pens Fifth Edition of "Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid"

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After first entering Wall Street nearly 40 years ago, Peter Grandich has penned a fifth and final edition of his autobiography entitled Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid. Called thought provoking, entertaining and a remarkable memoir by experts in the world of finance, sports and entertainment alike, the fifth edition of his book is now available to read for free online and will soon be available for purchase through Amazon.com.

Confessions of a FORMER Wall Street Whiz Kid is a thought-provoking, real-life story of the ups and downs and ups again of one of Wall Street's "half-famous" financial geniuses, Peter Grandich. A contrarian by nature, Peter Grandich also explains what he sees as the next great threat to the United States - neither terrorism nor bio-warfare, but a social, political and economic time bomb of unprecedented proportion.

"I did not grow up in an educated family," said Grandich, a former well-known financial advisor and publisher of several financial newsletters. "My parents did not introduce me to Wall Street or investing at an early age; we did not even have much money. In essence, I am probably the most unlikely person to someday be called The Wall Street Whiz Kid."

Grandich received the title of The Wall Street Whiz Kid following a 1987 interview on Good Morning America when the then 31-year-old, who had never finished high school, accurately predicted the Black Monday market crash and the subsequent rally to new, all-time highs. He would go on to accurately forecast major tops and bottoms in 2000 and 2008 as well.

"Peter Grandich has combined faith, intellect, insight and many life experiences into Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid," said former U.S. Comptroller General David M. Walker. "This book is both an easy and entertaining read, and very thought provoking."

In this intimate, witty and painfully honest real-life story, Grandich takes readers on a personal journey that involves battles with panic attacks, suicide attempts and severe depression that led to hospitalization. A man who has made, and lost, millions on two occasions, Grandich admits to once treating the Ten Commandments like the Ten Suggestions before undergoing a Catholic Christian conversion that led to working with many well-known sports celebrities and professional teams. The Former Wall Street Whiz Kid shares how his faith not only helped him regain the will to live but how it now acts as the foundation for his financial beliefs.

"There is nobody on Wall Street who is kinder than Peter," said John Crudele, columnist for the New York Post. "Listen to him and enjoy his book. Even when he is wrong (and everyone is at some time or another), you can be sure that Peter will give you honest advice."

Grandich feels that turmoil throughout the nation has led to the worst social, political and economic period in American history, something that he details in this fifth edition of his autobiography. He also reveals why he closed a lucrative sports division at his firm after social and political choices of many athletes greatly conflicted with his faith. Further, Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid explains why Grandich feels that financial markets are currently in the biggest bubble of all-time.

"In the world of finance, where far too often people speak in platitudes, Peter Grandich delivers a concise, intelligent, and at time humorous look at the markets," said Guy Adami, CNBC contributor. "Peter may ruffle a few feathers, but his expertise should not be ignored. I was a fan long before I was his friend, but I am happy to be both at this point in my life!"

The fifth edition of Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid was written by Peter Grandich with Jo Smith Schloeder and John Archibald. For more information and to read reviews, visit the dedicated online portal for the book at PeterGrandich.com.

