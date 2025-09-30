Peter Grandich Pens Sixth Edition Of Autobiography

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After first entering Wall Street in 1984, Peter Grandich has penned a sixth and final edition of his autobiography entitled Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid. Called thought provoking, entertainingand a remarkable memoir by experts in the world of finance, sports and entertainment alike, the book is available for purchase and to read online for free.

Peter Grandich has penned a sixth and final edition of his autobiography. In the book, Grandich reveals why he closed a lucrative sports division at his firm.

"I did not grow up in an educated family," said Grandich, a former well-known financial advisor, publisher of several financial newsletters, and speaker at major investment conferences worldwide for over 25 years. "My parents did not introduce me to Wall Street or investing at an early age; we did not even have much money. In essence, I am probably the most unlikely person to someday be called The Wall Street Whiz Kid."

Grandich received the title of The Wall Street Whiz Kid following a 1987 interview on Good Morning America when the then 31-year-old, who had never finished high school, accurately predicted the Black Monday market crash and the subsequent rally to new, all-time highs. He would go on to accurately forecast major tops and bottoms in 2000 and 2008 as well.

"Peter Grandich has combined faith, intellect, insight and many life experiences into Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid," said former U.S. Comptroller General David M. Walker. "This book is both an easy and entertaining read, and very thought provoking."

In this intimate, witty and painfully honest real-life story, Grandich takes readers on a personal journey that involves battles with panic attacks, suicide attempts and severe depression that led to hospitalization. A man who has made, and lost, millions on two occasions, Grandich admits to once treating the Ten Commandments like the Ten Suggestions before undergoing a Catholic Christian conversion that led to working with many well-known sports celebrities and professional teams. The Former Wall Street Whiz Kid shares how his faith not only helped him regain the will to live but how it now acts as the foundation for his financial beliefs.

"In the world of finance, where far too often people speak in platitudes, Peter Grandich delivers a concise, intelligent, and at time humorous look at the markets," said Guy Adami, CNBC-TV Contributor. "Peter may ruffle a few feathers, but his expertise should not be ignored. I was a fan long before I was his friend, but I am happy to be both at this point in my life!"

Grandich feels that national turmoil has led to the worst social, political and economic period in American history, something that he details in this autobiography. He also reveals why he closed a lucrative sports division at his firm after social and political choices of many athletes greatly conflicted with his faith, and the book details why Grandich believes financial markets are now in their largest-ever bubble.

Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid was written by Peter Grandich with Jo Smith Schloeder, John Archibald and Amanda Devlin.

