Peter Grimm Hat Company has teamed up with legendary American rock band Grateful Dead

"I've always been a huge Grateful Dead fan and attended many of their concerts growing up in my hometown of Portland, Oregon so it is quite ironic and exciting that we are now partners in bringing this new collection to millions of Dead Heads like myself and a new generation of fans," says Peter Grimm Niedermeyer, founder and President of Peter Grimm.

About Peter Grimm:

Peter Grimm Hat Company, an innovator in the industry for over 30 years, creates timeless, modern, beautifully crafted hats for all to enjoy. It all started on the beaches of Southern California with a young, ambitious entrepreneur named Peter Grimm who created the Authentic California Lifeguard Hat selling them from the trunk of his car. That spirit of creativity and imagination continues with the industry's most modern and versatile product with a range of materials, designs and styles. Every hat is an original, inspired by and made for True Characters. Those trendsetters and tastemakers who recognize craftsmanship, style, quality, and value and have their own unique and inspiring stories to be told.

About Grateful Dead:

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 48th top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

