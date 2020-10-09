Peter Guirguis, MD, FACOG is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Guirguis, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist at The Guirguis Obstetrics and Gynecology Group.

As one of the leading OB/GYN offices in New York City, The Guirguis Obstetrics and Gynecology Group renders outstanding health care to women of all ages in the areas of abnormal pap smears, menopause, contraception, endometriosis, fibroids, hysterectomy, hysteroscopy, high risk pregnancies, pregnancy and prenatal care, midwifery, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), adolescent and teenage care, and natural childbirth. Their services include myomectomies, SculpSure body contouring, and Da Vinci robotic surgery. They are located in Staten Island at 174 Lily Pond Avenue, and at two locations in Brooklyn: 522 Third Street in Park Slope and 464 77th Street in Bay Ridge.



Joining the group in 2011, Dr. Guirguis offers expert, personalized services in English and Arabic. He specializes in minimally-invasive gynecologic surgery, robotic surgery, high risk pregnancy, and multiple births. Renowned for being an advocate of women's healthcare, he educates women in their healthcare decisions.



In recognition of academic achievements, Dr. Guirguis received an undergraduate degree from Tufts University in Boston, transitioning to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for a medical degree. He completed post-education training as an OB/GYN resident at the University of Connecticut in affiliation with Hartford hospital. He is board certified, receiving additional certification in robotic surgery.



A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Guirguis is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and a member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL). He offers services at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital, donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Children's Cancer Association.



When Dr. Guirguis is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife Shirley have three children. He works with his father Fayez Guirguis, MD, FACOG, who founded The Guirguis Obstetrics & Gynecology Group thirty years ago.



For more information, please visit https://www.guirguisobgyn.com

