Peter Herweck Joins Warburg Pincus as Executive-in-Residence to Support European Technology Group

Former CEO of Schneider Electric Brings Global Industrial and Software Leadership Experience

London, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of private equity global growth investing, today announced the appointment of Peter Herweck as an Executive-in-Residence, working with the firm's European Technology group. In his role, Mr. Herweck will work with Warburg Pincus to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities across the software and technology sectors. He will also play an active role in value creation across the firm's existing portfolio.

Mr. Herweck brings over three decades of global operating experience and deep sector expertise across industrial automation, industrial software, and energy systems. Most recently, he served as CEO of Schneider Electric, having previously been Chairman and CEO of AVEVA. Prior to that, he held multiple senior executive roles at Siemens, including Chief Strategy Officer of the Group.

"I am delighted to be joining Warburg Pincus to support the firm's continued investment efforts in transformative technology businesses", said Peter Herweck. "Throughout my career, I have been focused on how innovation drives efficiency, safety, and sustainability."

"We are truly excited to partner with Peter," said Carl von Baumbach, Principal at Warburg Pincus. "His strategic insight, deep domain knowledge and experience in scaling global technology platforms will be immensely valuable as we continue to invest behind secular technology trends and support our portfolio companies in unlocking their full potential."

Mr. Herweck currently serves as Non-Executive Director on Teradyne's (TER) board. He holds an MBA from Wake Forest University, completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, and holds engineering degrees from Université de Metz (France) and HTW Saar (Germany).

Media contact:

Alice Gibb

Director, Europe Communications

[email protected]

+44 207 306 3090

Notes to Editors

About Warburg Pincus