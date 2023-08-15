Peter Horowitz Joins BetaNXT as Head of Corporate Development

News provided by

BetaNXT

15 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

Industry Veteran is Responsible for Evaluating and Executing Global Strategic Initiatives Across the BetaNXT Organization

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a provider of wealth management infrastructure software with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, announces that Peter Horowitz has joined the firm as Head of Corporate Development. In this position, he will build relationships with key stakeholders to help identify acquisition and joint venture opportunities while supporting BetaNXT's strategic planning processes to accelerate its mission and impact.

Continue Reading
Peter Horowitz, Head of Corporate Development at BetaNXT
Peter Horowitz, Head of Corporate Development at BetaNXT

"Peter is a well-respected corporate development and business strategy leader and will be a strong addition to our team, working closely with our executive management team, investors, and board of directors to evaluate and execute strategic opportunities around the world," said Stephen C. Daffron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BetaNXT. "We welcome Peter to BetaNXT and look forward to collaborating with him to help us continue to grow and strengthen the wealth advisor experience."

Mr. Horowitz reports to Mr. Daffron and joins BetaNXT from Dun & Bradstreet, where he led corporate development and business strategy initiatives as Chief Strategy Officer. He was previously an Industry Partner at Motive Partners, and an Advisory Principal with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he co-led the firm's capital markets technology and operations consulting practice. Earlier in his career, Mr. Horowitz was a Managing Director with BearingPoint and Andersen Business Consulting.

"I have known the senior leadership at BetaNXT for some time, and I am proud to be working alongside them to further the company's mission and deliver more value to all stakeholders," said Peter Horowitz, Head of Corporate Development at BetaNXT. "Together, we can monitor market trends and identify the ideal business strategy opportunities for our organization."

Mr. Horowitz earned his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School. He also graduated from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Master of Science in Operations Research and Statistics, and a Bachelor of Science in Management.   

About BetaNXT
BetaNXT powers the future of connected wealth management infrastructure software, leveraging real-time data capabilities to enhance the wealth advisor experience. Combining industry expertise with the power of our proven Beta, Maxit, and Mediant businesses, we are focused on solving our customers most demanding integration challenges with flexible, efficient, connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. Our comprehensive approach reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity, and enhances the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into differentiating assets that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

Contact:
Laura Barger
Head of Marketing and Communications, BetaNXT
+1 (888) 949-9957, option 3
[email protected]

Alex Shafer
JConnelly on behalf of BetaNXT
[email protected] 

SOURCE BetaNXT

