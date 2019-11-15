Peter Kettle Joins Ameriprise Financial & Iron Birch Advisors® Serving New York City Residents and Beyond

"Helping our clients create a plan to achieve their financial goals has been the focus of our business, and it will continue to be," said Peter Kettle, Managing Partner. "We are excited to start this next chapter with Iron Birch Advisors to further expand our services and 'wow' our clients."

Kettle graduated from the University of Oxford for his undergraduate degree and New York University where he received his MBA in Finance. He has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry.

As a Private Wealth Advisor, Kettle provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Peter Kettle at 212.759.2015.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2019 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

File # 1956897 (Approved until 02/2020)

SOURCE Iron Birch Advisors