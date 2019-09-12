Peter L. Bermont Named to Forbes List of America's Top Wealth Advisors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter L. Bermont, Managing Director with the Bermont Advisory Group of Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, was recently named to the Forbes list of America's Top Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online September 10, 2019.

The 2019 Top Wealth Advisors list includes 250 distinguished advisors who manage over $733 billion in client assets. Each advisor was nominated by their respective firm, then vetted and ranked by SHOOK Research.

Bermont, whose group manages over $2.1 billion in client assets, specializes in wealth management for high net worth individuals, companies, not-for-profit corporations and endowments.

Data provided by SHOOK™ Research, LLC. Data as of 6/30/19. America's Top Wealth Advisors (Forbes.com Sept. 2019). The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a review of best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because audited records rarely exist and clients have varying risk levels. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Research Summary (as of August 2019): 30,678 Advisor nominations were received based on high thresholds. 12,251 Advisors were invited to complete the online survey. SHOOK has conducted over 14,000 telephone interviews with advisors. 2,265 Advisors were interviewed in-person at the Advisors' location. Final list of the top 250 Advisors was then compiled based an algorithm that considers both quantitative and qualitative criteria. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Raymond James & Associates

*As of 06/30/2019. Past performance is not an indication of future results. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell Raymond James Financial stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $824 billion*. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

