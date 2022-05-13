Peter Lake, One of the World's Only Anonymous Singer-Songwriter, Releases His 2nd EP Year-to-Date, Entitled 'Black&White'

The so-called "Ghost of New York" releases a three-song EP, entitled "Black&White", on the back of his recent three releases, which have garnered millions of Spotify and YouTube views. Lake continues to take the industry by storm, without even saying who he is. One of the world's only anonymous singer-songwriters strikes again.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Lake, the world's only anonymous singer-songwriter, strikes again with his brilliant and catchy EP, entitled "Black&White." Says the artist, "This one doesn't suck; it's a real thing."

Black & White Peter Lake

The Black&White EP was released last week after a very busy 18 months, in which Mr. Lake has come onto the scene slowly, and then all at once. His popularity is reflected in his millions of YouTube and Spotify streams alone. Yet to say this whole situation is strange would be an understatement. How has an artist come this far, and achieved this level of success, with almost no public footprint, aside from his Instagram?

Black&White is the fourth EP from the so-called "Shadow of New York", who is more specifically a singer-songwriter of Canadian extraction.

The lead song "Sweet Abyss" is a beautiful sonic journey that features Lake at his best, incorporating electronic hooks that solidify a catchy, albeit dark, chorus. The song moves from a smooth melody to primal screams.

The other two songs, "Figure it out" and "Flowers and Rain" have that strange familiarity of songs that are so organic they seem timeless from the first listen.

"Flowers and Rain" in particular, which features Charley Drayton on live drums and Richard Fortus of Guns 'n Roses fame on electric guitar, gives the listener a sense of motion and action, accentuated by a beautiful and addictive hook.

Asked later via Instagram DM whether Mr. Lake hoped these songs would go mainstream, he responded as follows: "My goal in the years ahead is to be the greatest singer-songwriter of all time. So yes, I'm thinking mainstream!"

Further inquiries can be directed to Shannon Hanney, who can be reached via email: [email protected]

www.peterlake.com/links

Media Contact:

Shannon Hanney

1 (904) 868-8596

[email protected]

SOURCE Peter Lake