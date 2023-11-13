Peter Langner Meet & Greet and Evening Wear Trunk Show, Presented by Gigi MKE: A Rare Opportunity to Experience Couture Elegance

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigi MKE Boutique, a premiere source for upscale designer bridal gowns, formal and evening attire, and unique casual wear, is thrilled to announce the Peter Langner Meet & Greet and Evening Wear Trunk Show, taking place at 234 W. Florida St, Milwaukee, WI 53204, on November 21 and 22, 2023, from 11am to 4pm.

World-renowned bridal and evening fashion designer Peter Langner at the finale of a recent runway show. Peter Langner will be visiting Milwaukee to feature his latest evening designs at Gigi MKE Boutique in Walker's Point on November 21 and 22, 2023. An exquisitely detailed evening gown by Milan-based designer Peter Langner. This gown is part of the new evening collection that will be shown in person by Peter Langner himself at Gigi MKE Boutique on November 21 and 22, 2023.

This exclusive event offers fashion enthusiasts a unique opportunity to meet world-renowned designer Peter Langner in person. Hosted at the stylish Gigi MKE Boutique, the trunk show will showcase exquisite evening gowns from Peter's most recent collections, rarely found in local boutiques. Known for his excellence, refinement, and couture tailoring, Peter Langner is a celebrated couturier based in Milan, making this event a rare occasion for fashion connoisseurs in Milwaukee.

Event Highlights:

Date: November 21 and 22, 2023

and 22, 2023 Time: 11am - 4pm

Venue: Gigi MKE Boutique, 234 W. Florida St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Gigi MKE Boutique, 234 W. Florida St, 53204 Special Guest: Designer Peter Langner

Designer Exclusive Offerings: Guests will have the chance to try on and purchase special-occasion evening gowns, perfect for moments such as the mother of the bride or groom, public appearances, speaking engagements, or any meaningful event.

Guests will have the chance to try on and purchase special-occasion evening gowns, perfect for moments such as the mother of the bride or groom, public appearances, speaking engagements, or any meaningful event. Personal Styling: Attendees will receive personal style advice from Peter Langner himself, enhancing their shopping experience.

Peter Langner, with a legacy spanning 30 years, is renowned for his couture craftsmanship and attention to detail. Having worked with prestigious design houses including Christian Dior, Emanuel Ungaro, Guy LaRoche, and Christian Lacroix, Langner founded his own brand in 1991. His designs, recognized for their elegance and sophistication, are cherished by fashion aficionados worldwide.

Appointments for this exclusive event are highly recommended and can be requested via the boutique's website at Gigi MKE Boutique or by calling (414) 395-3411.

About Gigi MKE Boutique: Gigi MKE Boutique, a local woman-owned establishment, has been a fashion destination since 1959, offering upscale designer bridal gowns, formal and evening wear, and unique casual attire in Southeast Wisconsin. Providing in-house alterations and a personalized formal and bridal salon experience, Gigi MKE Boutique is dedicated to making every client's fashion dreams come true.

About Peter Langner: With a passion for couture tailoring, Peter Langner established his eponymous brand in 1991. His designs, synonymous with excellence and refinement, have gained international recognition and are available in over 20 countries. Peter Langner continues to redefine bridal and evening wear, capturing the hearts of fashion enthusiasts globally.

For media inquiries, please contact: Beverly Berson Gigi MKE Boutique Phone: (414) 395-3411 Email: [email protected] Website: Gigi MKE Boutique Top of Form

SOURCE Gigi MKE Boutique