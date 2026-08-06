Peter M. King Earns 2026 Super Lawyers Selection in Chicago Illinois

An 11th Consecutive Recognition for the Managing Partner of King & Jones, Whose Chicago Practice Spans Business Litigation and Trust and Estate Disputes

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Jones announces that managing partner Peter M. King has been selected to the 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers list in business litigation and estate and trust litigation, his 11th consecutive year receiving the recognition.

To learn more about the attorney and firm's litigation practice, please visit https://www.chicagobusinesstriallawyers.com/.

Peter M. King, Founding Partner, has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year from 2016 through 2026. Post this

Eleven Consecutive Years of Peer Recognition

"I have litigated and tried business disputes before judges, juries, and arbitrators all over the United States. Those experiences have prepared me for handling any courtroom challenge I encounter," says Peter M. King, Founding Partner. "My experience, attention to detail, and high energy will be brought to bear on my client's problems. Our clients have looked to us for advice over the decades because they trust us."

King has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year from 2016 through 2026. Super Lawyers selects attorneys through a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements, experience, honors and awards, position within the law firm, bar activity, pro bono and community service, scholarly writings, and education and employment background. The final published list represents no more than 5% of the attorneys in a state.

King also holds an AV Preeminent peer-review rating from Martindale-Hubbell, reflecting the anonymous opinions of members of the bar and the judiciary on legal ability and general ethical standards.

A Practice in Complex Illinois Civil Litigation

King has been licensed to practice in Illinois since 1982. He received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Illinois Chicago in 1978 and earned his Juris Doctor cum laude from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1982, where he was a member of the school's Trial Advocacy Team. He became a certified public accountant in Illinois in 1979.

In addition to the Illinois state courts, King is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of the United States. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants at trial, on appeal, and in arbitration in matters including disputes between business partners, breach of fiduciary duty claims, mismanagement of trust assets, contract disputes, insurance coverage, professional malpractice, and civil rights cases.

Guidance for Owners Facing Business Disputes

Closely held business disputes in Illinois are governed by a layered framework of governing documents and statutes, including the Uniform Partnership Act (1997) at 805 ILCS 206, the Limited Liability Company Act at 805 ILCS 180, and the Business Corporation Act of 1983 at 805 ILCS 5, which at Section 12.56 sets out shareholder remedies in non-public corporations. The firm has published a practical guide on the subject, A How-To Guide for Business Breakups for Partnerships, LLCs, Corporations, and Everything in Between, which walks through the statutory framework, negotiated buyouts, valuation methods, mediation and arbitration, and the litigation remedies available in Illinois, including judicial dissolution, court-ordered buyouts, and receivership.

SOURCE King & Jones