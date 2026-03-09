CHICAGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Jones, a nationally recognized Chicago business litigation law firm, has been named among the Best Business Lawyers in Chicago by TrustAnalytica, a leading review and reputation platform that evaluates law firms based on verified client feedback, reputation strength, and professional standing.

The recognition places King & Jones among the top-rated Chicago business litigation attorneys and further solidifies the firm's reputation for excellence in complex commercial litigation, trust litigation, breach of contract disputes, and breach of fiduciary duty cases.

A Leading Chicago Business Litigation Law Firm

King & Jones is widely known for handling high-stakes business and trust disputes across the country. The firm represents clients in complex matters involving:

Breach of contract



Fraud and business torts



and business torts Breach of fiduciary duty



Partnership and closely held business disputes



Insurance coverage disputes



Legal malpractice litigation



Trust and estate litigation



Will and trust contests

Unlike high-volume firms, King & Jones intentionally takes on a small number of significant disputes at a time.

When you hire King & Jones, you get King & Jones.

Your case is not handed off to junior associates. The attorneys you retain are the attorneys who try your case.

The firm works around the clock preparing complex matters for trial and is known for delivering direct attorney access and strategic courtroom advocacy.

Decades of Trial Experience Across the United States

King & Jones has litigated business disputes in diverse jurisdictions including Illinois, Florida, California, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, and North Dakota. This national trial experience provides a distinct strategic advantage, particularly when selecting juries across varied regions and jury pools.

Few firms have tried complex business and trust disputes in as many jurisdictions.

Recent trial victories include:

A case in which we successfully convinced a court to overturn a will and trust in a contested estate matter



in a contested estate matter A case in which we went to trial for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and fraud on behalf of a gas field operator against a major title insurance company and lessor

Cases like these are not routine. They involve complex issues such as the application of the Dead Man's Act and shifting burdens in breach of fiduciary duty that require the experience of seasoned trial lawyers.

Financial Expertise That Strengthens Business Litigation

King & Jones brings an uncommon advantage to business litigation: financial fluency.

Two of the firm's attorneys are Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). Their ability to analyze financial statements, valuation reports, and complex accounting records strengthens case strategy from the outset. The firm is particularly effective at confronting:

Opposing accountants



Damages experts



Valuation experts



Forensic financial witnesses

This financial depth is critical in high-value commercial disputes and trust litigation matters.

Representing Clients Nationwide

King & Jones represents a diverse client base that includes:

Fortune 500 companies



Big Four accounting firms



Entrepreneurs and business owners



Trustees and beneficiaries



Individuals in complex civil rights matters

While the firm's clients span the country, its mission remains consistent: taking on powerful institutions on behalf of individuals and companies that have been wronged.

Why Hire King & Jones?

Before hiring any lawyer, clients should ask:

Does this firm handle my type of dispute?



Do they have a proven trial record?



Will I receive direct attention from experienced attorneys?



Are they equipped to handle complex financial evidence?

For serious business litigation or trust disputes in Chicago and nationwide, King & Jones offers:

Decades of courtroom experience



National trial exposure



CPA-level financial sophistication



Personalized, direct attorney involvement



A selective caseload ensuring full client attention

If you want an attentive, experienced group of lawyers trying your case — not delegating it — King & Jones is a firm to consider.

About TrustAnalytica

TrustAnalytica evaluates and ranks professional service providers based on reputation signals, client satisfaction, and verified reviews. Being recognized as one of the Best Business Lawyers in Chicago reflects King & Jones' strong client feedback and consistent litigation results.

For more information about King & Jones, visit: https://www.chicagobusinesstriallawyers.com/

