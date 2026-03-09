News provided byKing & Jones
Mar 09, 2026, 19:40 ET
CHICAGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Jones, a nationally recognized Chicago business litigation law firm, has been named among the Best Business Lawyers in Chicago by TrustAnalytica, a leading review and reputation platform that evaluates law firms based on verified client feedback, reputation strength, and professional standing.
The recognition places King & Jones among the top-rated Chicago business litigation attorneys and further solidifies the firm's reputation for excellence in complex commercial litigation, trust litigation, breach of contract disputes, and breach of fiduciary duty cases.
A Leading Chicago Business Litigation Law Firm
King & Jones is widely known for handling high-stakes business and trust disputes across the country. The firm represents clients in complex matters involving:
- Breach of contract
- Fraud and business torts
- Breach of fiduciary duty
- Partnership and closely held business disputes
- Insurance coverage disputes
- Legal malpractice litigation
- Trust and estate litigation
- Will and trust contests
Unlike high-volume firms, King & Jones intentionally takes on a small number of significant disputes at a time.
When you hire King & Jones, you get King & Jones.
Your case is not handed off to junior associates. The attorneys you retain are the attorneys who try your case.
The firm works around the clock preparing complex matters for trial and is known for delivering direct attorney access and strategic courtroom advocacy.
Decades of Trial Experience Across the United States
King & Jones has litigated business disputes in diverse jurisdictions including Illinois, Florida, California, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, and North Dakota. This national trial experience provides a distinct strategic advantage, particularly when selecting juries across varied regions and jury pools.
Few firms have tried complex business and trust disputes in as many jurisdictions.
Recent trial victories include:
- A case in which we successfully convinced a court to overturn a will and trust in a contested estate matter
- A case in which we went to trial for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and fraud on behalf of a gas field operator against a major title insurance company and lessor
Cases like these are not routine. They involve complex issues such as the application of the Dead Man's Act and shifting burdens in breach of fiduciary duty that require the experience of seasoned trial lawyers.
Financial Expertise That Strengthens Business Litigation
King & Jones brings an uncommon advantage to business litigation: financial fluency.
Two of the firm's attorneys are Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). Their ability to analyze financial statements, valuation reports, and complex accounting records strengthens case strategy from the outset. The firm is particularly effective at confronting:
- Opposing accountants
- Damages experts
- Valuation experts
- Forensic financial witnesses
This financial depth is critical in high-value commercial disputes and trust litigation matters.
Representing Clients Nationwide
King & Jones represents a diverse client base that includes:
- Fortune 500 companies
- Big Four accounting firms
- Entrepreneurs and business owners
- Trustees and beneficiaries
- Individuals in complex civil rights matters
While the firm's clients span the country, its mission remains consistent: taking on powerful institutions on behalf of individuals and companies that have been wronged.
Why Hire King & Jones?
Before hiring any lawyer, clients should ask:
- Does this firm handle my type of dispute?
- Do they have a proven trial record?
- Will I receive direct attention from experienced attorneys?
- Are they equipped to handle complex financial evidence?
For serious business litigation or trust disputes in Chicago and nationwide, King & Jones offers:
- Decades of courtroom experience
- National trial exposure
- CPA-level financial sophistication
- Personalized, direct attorney involvement
- A selective caseload ensuring full client attention
If you want an attentive, experienced group of lawyers trying your case — not delegating it — King & Jones is a firm to consider.
About TrustAnalytica
TrustAnalytica evaluates and ranks professional service providers based on reputation signals, client satisfaction, and verified reviews. Being recognized as one of the Best Business Lawyers in Chicago reflects King & Jones' strong client feedback and consistent litigation results.
For more information about King & Jones, visit: https://www.chicagobusinesstriallawyers.com/
SOURCE King & Jones
Share this article