Peter Madrigal Signs with New Manager Chandler Rapson

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The reality TV star, Peter Madrigal, from Bravo's hit series Vanderpump Rules, announced today that he will be signing with a new manager, Chandler Rapson. Peter, a social media and TV personality, has seen his career evolve from his primary job as a restaurant manager of the West Hollywood favorite, SUR, and looks forward to branching into other exciting ventures, both in front of and away from the camera.

"I have known Chandler for several years now and he has really taken an interest in my career and offered great insight into the direction of my life, work and business endeavors. He loves me and my family and I'm very appreciative that he wants to assist me on this journey. I'm looking forward to pursuing amazing new opportunities with him as my manager," said the Bravo TV star.

Peter is currently filming his eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and launching a brand new social-gaming app, called Peterific Slots. Peter also has exceptional talent when it comes to producing films. His latest film, The Raiven, screened at both the Silicon Film Festival and First Contact, earlier this year.

"It's an honor and a privilege to work with such a dynamic, positive and enthusiastic talent. Peter is a Super Star and it is his time now. I'm excited for the world to see his incredible growth and transformation. He has earned it and deserves it; he's a special human being," said newly acquired manager, Chandler Rapson.

Peter will be represented directly by Chandler Rapson.

