Peter Madrigal Stirs Up BravoCon 2023 with WeightWatchers Points Party Bus

News provided by

WeightWatchers

07 Nov, 2023, 15:57 ET

WeightWatchers teamed up with Vanderpump Rules' Peter Madrigal to help shake and stir things up at BravoCon 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4th, Peter Madrigal served up WeightWatchers points-friendly cocktail menu on the WW Points Party Bus circling BravoCon where partygoers sipped and enjoyed deliciously healthful inspired cocktails like 'Chardonnay Slush' and the 'Fizzy Hibiscus'. WeightWatchers knows it's all about enjoying life, drinking, and eating all the foods we love! Bravolebrities including Vicki Gunvalson, Whitney Rose, and Ashley Darby joined the fun, whooping it up with influencers and fellow bus riders making the evening even more memorable.  

Media Contact: Kelsey Merkel
E: [email protected]

SOURCE WeightWatchers

