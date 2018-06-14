Peter Marcia of YouDecide Named Top Digital Innovator by Employee Benefit News

"It is an honor to be named one our industry's Digital Innovators, as tech innovation is one of our top priorities as a company," said Marcia. "This achievement is a testament to that commitment, and further validates our industry-leading Voluntary Benefits Outsourcing (VBO) solution."

YouDecide has invested over $100 million into the development and infrastructure of its YouDecide platform, which provides large organizations a private-labeled, single-destination portal to communicate and administer group voluntary benefits, non-insurance consumer products and financial services offerings. Through its platform, YouDecide relieves employers from the burden of managing multiple insurance offerings, work/life programs, and non-insurance consumer products and financial services offerings, while mitigating the cost to administer those programs including a proprietary single-slot payroll solution.

EBN is the primary media resource that benefit professionals rely on to navigate the complexities of employee benefit planning and delivery. EBN's full listing of Top 20 Digital Innovators can be viewed here.

To learn more about YouDecide and its VBO solution, please visit www.youdecide.com.

About YouDecide

YouDecide is the leading voluntary benefits outsourcing (VBO) firm providing a full suite of consulting services and technology solutions to assist Fortune 1000 companies in the design, communication, deployment, and administration of voluntary benefits and employee discount programs. This value-based solution combines voluntary benefits, employee purchase plan, work-life and wellness programs with a full menu of consumer discount offers into one powerful, integrated solution only available in the workplace. YouDecide's broad portfolio of consumer programs and services directly addresses a significant savings gap by stretching the average employee paycheck with savings of nearly 25%.

