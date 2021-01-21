Peter Mutabazi And Starlight Children's Foundation Partner To Deliver Hospital Gowns To Sick Kids

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now I Am Known, Peter Mutabazi's brand which brings a message of hope to the hopeless, and Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families, partner to deliver Starlight Hospital Gowns to Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After running away from an abusive home as a child, a family welcomed Mutabazi into their house and sent him to school. Mutabazi is now a foster dad helping children like himself feel seen, heard, and known. With years of fostering experience, he recently adopted his son Anthony after he was abandoned at a hospital. Mutabazi is an advocate for vulnerable communities, including children experiencing serious illnesses.

The specialty Starlight Gowns feature a puppy surrounded by words of affirmation including "You are chosen," "You are enough," and "You belong". Each patient receiving a Gown will also receive a Now I Am Known Plushie—a Plushie of the puppy featured on the Gowns wearing a bandana filled with similar affirmations.

Watch patients and employees at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital react to the Gowns and Plushies.

Hospital wear is often a source of discomfort for seriously ill children. It leaves them feeling exposed or embarrassed in an already overwhelming situation, and the transition from their own clothes to hospital gowns is one of the highest stress moments in a child's hospital journey.

Starlight Gowns replace uncomfortable and embarrassing hospital gowns with ones that are high-quality, comfortable, and brightly colored. They are specially designed with snaps on the sleeves and ties down the side to provide better coverage for kids and easier access for hospital staff during medical procedures.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 16 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org.

Contact:

Cristine Lovato

(626) 824-0325

[email protected]

SOURCE Starlight Children's Foundation

Related Links

http://www.starlight.org

