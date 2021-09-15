Peter Navarro's In Trump Time Set to Release in November

"My promise to the reader is to hold nothing back and speak only the truth as I have seen it," said Peter Navarro. "History and the American people deserve no less."

About Peter Navarro

Peter Navarro holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and was a professor emeritus of economics and public policy at the University of California-Irvine for more than 20 years. He served as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House during the Trump Administration. He is the author of numerous books, including his China trilogy: The Coming China Wars (2006), Death By China (2011), and Crouching Tiger (2015). At the White House, Dr. Navarro advised President Trump on policies to increase economic growth, decrease trade deficits, and strengthen America's defense industrial base. He also helped increase foreign military sales to allied nations, and reformed conventional arms transfer and unmanned aerial systems policies.

