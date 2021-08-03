Peter Needham to Join ePropelled as Director of Sales - EV Propulsion

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled today announced the appointment of Peter Needham as Director of Sales – EV Propulsion.

The Massachusetts-based technology company that offers leading-edge electromagnetic propulsion systems will charge Needham with the development and execution of the strategic sales plan for EV propulsion systems and all associated business development.

Needham is a senior manager with over 20 years' experience in industrial technology and engineering consultancy sales within the automotive industry. He has successfully lead sales, marketing, and business development teams in domestic and international markets.

His track record of developing and delivering strategic plans and driving profitable growth—using consultative sales processes and leading and managing internal teams to achieve business objectives—are going to be an asset to ePropelled and a great match for the fast-growing company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter to our EV propulsion division to lead our sales efforts," said CEO Nick Grewal. "Peter has extensive experience in business development and sales within the electric vehicle sector, which will serve us well as we bring our major innovations in EV technology to market."

Needham added, "I am delighted to be joining the ePropelled team as they accelerate their development of EV propulsion systems. I am looking forward to contributing to their growth and delivering significant value to EV manufacturers."

About ePropelled

ePropelled designs intelligent motors, motor controllers, and generators that help reduce energy consumption and improve system efficiency at a lower cost in the UAV, EV, and pump markets. We are a leader in magnetics engineering, and our patented technology and innovative smart power systems are equally at home in the air, on the road, and under water, defining the future of electric propulsion.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and works with manufacturers of various types and sizes around the world. For more information, visit epropelled.com

