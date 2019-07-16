Peter P. Sena III Named Southern Nuclear Chief Nuclear Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nuclear Chairman, President and CEO Stephen Kuczynski announced today that Peter P. Sena, III has been selected as Southern Nuclear executive vice president and chief nuclear officer (CNO). He will be responsible for the overall performance of Southern Nuclear's six operating units. Sena's first day will be Monday, July 29.

"Southern Nuclear is committed to operating our facilities at the highest level to serve our customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, and Pete's demonstrated commitment to high standards will help us deliver on that promise," said Kuczynski. "His history of building and leading high-performing organizations will strengthen our ability to meet our vision of achieving and sustaining excellence and will ultimately underscore nuclear energy's role as an essential part of America's low-carbon future."

Sena previously served as president and CNO for PSEG Nuclear and as CNO of FirstEnergy. Under his leadership at each company, stations achieved and sustained the highest levels of performance. In addition, he has held multiple plant and industry leadership roles throughout his career, including at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and as an officer in the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

Sena earned his bachelor of science degree from Pennsylvania State University and has two senior reactor operator licenses. He currently serves on Auburn University's Nuclear Engineering Advisory Board and in executive leadership roles for Nuclear Energy Institute, the policy organization for the nuclear technologies industry.

Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company, operates a total of six nuclear power plant units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan, Alabama, the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Georgia, and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Georgia. With a mission to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for future generations, Southern Nuclear is committed to being a leader among the nation's nuclear energy facility operators and an innovator in advanced nuclear technologies.

Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), is a leader among the nation's nuclear energy facility operators and an innovator in advanced nuclear technologies. Southern Nuclear is an essential part of Southern Company's energy portfolio, and its importance will continue to grow as America transitions to a low-carbon energy future. While the company produces clean, safe and reliable nuclear energy, it's also an economic engine powered by quality jobs and community service. Southern Nuclear operates a total of six units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan, Ala.; the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Ga.; and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Ga. Southern Nuclear is the licensee of two new nuclear units currently under construction at Plant Vogtle that are the first nuclear units being constructed in the United States in more than 30 years. In 2019, the company won two Top Innovative Practice (TIP) awards, the industry's highest honor for excellence in research and performance. One award was for the loading of a partial accident tolerant fuel assembly at Plant Hatch and the other was for the loading of a complete accident tolerant fuel assembly at Plant Vogtle. The company's headquarters is in Birmingham, Ala. Twitter: @SouthernNuclear; Facebook: facebook.com/southernnuclear; www.southernnuclear.com

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

