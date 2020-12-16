Peter Palandjian, CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, Recognized by LAANE's City of Justice Awards

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Palandjian, CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, was recognized with a 2020 City of Justice Award by the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy (LAANE), which honors outstanding leaders who are improving the lives of working families in southern California. Palandjian was given the award on December 3rd during LAANE's virtual 2020 City of Justice Awards dinner, which regularly attracts close to 1,000 attendees including elected officials, labor leaders, philanthropists and activists.

"For the past 25 years, LAANE has been at the forefront of improving working conditions for hundreds of thousands of working families in southern California," said Peter Palandjian. "I'm humbled to be recognized by such a groundbreaking, effective organization that has improved so many lives. Together, I'm confident we can continue building thriving communities in Los Angeles and beyond."

Founded in 1993, LAANE is a nationally recognized advocacy organization dedicated to building a new economy for all. Combining dynamic research, innovative public policy, and strategic organizing of broad alliances, LAANE promotes a new economic approach based on good jobs, thriving communities, and a healthy environment. The 2020 City of Justice Awards was their most successful fundraiser to date, raising over $1 million dollars. Peter Palandjian is a member of the LAANE Advisory Board.

"LAANE is profoundly moved by the generosity and the work of Peter Palandjian," said Stella Maloyan, Development Director at LAANE. "He demonstrates that not only is it possible to conduct high road business that honors working families, but that is also profitable."

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is a leading real estate organization that provides professional real estate investment strategies and asset management services to clients around the world. Intercontinental has previously received recognition as a Top Place to Work and a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal and has established a Responsible Contractor Policy to support living wages and safe work environments, setting a standard of fairness for its partners and other corporations to follow.

Earlier this year, Mr. Palandjian launched A Day for Democracy, a non-partisan initiative to increase voter participation. The national initiative asks CEOs to take a pledge to support their employees' right to vote by providing them with resources and/or time off to vote on election day. More than 390 business leaders, including LAANE, have taken the pledge, representing more than 1.7 million employees across the United States.

About Intercontinental:

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates has managed, developed, or owned over $14 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a portfolio of $10 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add development projects. Visit www.intercontinental.net for more information.

