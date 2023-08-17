PETER PIPER PIZZA CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF FOOD, FAMILY AND FUN

New $19.73 pizza and play deal pays homage to milestone anniversary

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, celebrates 50 years of food, family and fun with new menu items and a pizza and play value deal in honor of its 1973 debut. The limited-time $19.73 deal includes a large one-topping pizza and 20 game-point funpass card, equaling about 10 game plays.

The 50th birthday celebration at Peter Piper Pizza also includes the return of a fan-favorite pizza and a new permanent menu item. Available through Sept. 24, the Double Pepperoni Parmesan Pizza is back, featuring twice the pepperoni plus mozzarella, parmesan and a garlic butter crust. Peter Piper is also introducing Lemon Pepper Wings, which come in traditional or boneless styles and are tossed in savory garlic butter and lemon pepper seasoning, starting at $9.99.

To continue the fun, Peter Piper has invested more than $500,000 to upgrade all game rooms with innovative game enhancements throughout corporate-owned restaurants, including new games, new layouts, and multiplayer gaming options.

"For 50 years, our guests have made Peter Piper Pizza a family tradition—from generation to generation—as their go-to place for great pizza, games and making memories together," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "Our $19.73 special emphasizes the value our brand has always been known for as we look forward to the next 50 years of food, family and fun."

Founded in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza has remained true to its roots, serving high-quality, made-from-scratch pizza in a family-friendly atmosphere. In 1980, the pizzeria grew beyond the Phoenix area, opening its first restaurant in Tucson and adding games to the restaurant experience. Now there are over 110 corporate and franchise-owned locations nationwide.

About Peter Piper, LLC
Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event, and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com

