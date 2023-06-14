PETER PIPER PIZZA INTRODUCES CHALLENGE ON NEW WAYS TO EAT YOUR PIZZA

Move over, Detroit Style and Deep Dish: Meet Double Up

PHOENIX, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, the "food, family and fun" made-from-scratch pizza restaurant, is launching its Summer Playcation series with an all-new way to eat pizza: the Double Up.

The Double Up is a delicious combination of any two one-topping pizzas stacked together for double the flavor, toppings and freshly made crust, but with half the mess. Guests who want to Double Up can get two large, one-topping pizzas for $28 at Peter Piper all summer long.

Along with the Double Up, Peter Piper is doubling down on fun for the entire family throughout the season with great made-from-scratch food and wholesome fun at a price everyone can enjoy, including:

  • All-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet starting at $9.99
  • Doubling e-ticket winnings on Mondays and Tuesdays

Peter Piper is also bringing back two fan-favorite pizzas from the recipe vault. The Smokehouse Grill Pizza, available now through July 23, combines pepperoni, sausage, bacon, provolone cheese and BBQ spices. The Double Pepperoni Parmesan, available July 24–Sept. 24, includes double pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan and a garlic butter crust.

"This summer, we are providing the ultimate 'playcation' with a whole new way to eat pizza, plus great deals on food and fun that will bring families together," said Peter Piper Pizza Vice President of Marketing Tanya Sparkman. "Peter Piper Pizza has been a part of the community for 50 years, and we're looking forward to a summer of making fun memories with our guests that will last a lifetime."

In celebration of Double Up, Peter Piper has launched a social media challenge for fans to join in on the fun. The brand is asking guests to show how they Double Up with Peter Piper Pizza. A few examples include:

  • Double Up on pizza and stack it, bend it or eat it upside-double- down. 
  • Double Up with besties before playing arcade games — two-player, of course.
  • Double Up for date-night dining.

Guests can enter to win by posting how they Double Up on their Instagram feed and tagging @peterpiperpizza. Four winners will be selected throughout the summer, and each will receive a $100 gift card. The first winner will be announced July 1.

To get the summer fun started early each day, select Peter Piper locations will open at 10 a.m. Information on locations and menu items is available at www.peterpiperpizza.com.

About Peter Piper, LLC
Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event, and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com. 

