PETER PIPER PIZZA INTRODUCES NEW MENU ITEMS AND AFFORDABLE PIPER DEALS FOR THE NEW YEAR

News provided by

Peter Piper Pizza

08 Jan, 2024, 13:47 ET

Innovation continues with new Dippin' Dots, Signature Cake Slices from "The Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro, Blueberry Crunch Dessert and Pina Colada ICEE

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, the pizza restaurant where "the fun is baked in," enters the new year with the launch of Dippin' Dots and signature cake slices from celebrity baker and "Cake Boss" TV star Buddy Valastro on the dessert menu, plus all-new Piper Deals.

For the first time in the brand's 50-year history, Dippin' Dots and Buddy V's Cake Slices are available at Phoenix-area, Albuquerque and Tucson Peter Piper Pizza locations for dessert additions to sweeten birthday parties, team celebrations or a day of play.

Buddy V's decadent famous cakes are sold by the slice, starting at $9.99, and available in three flavors:

  • Vanilla Rainbow: Six layers of rainbow-colored vanilla cake filled high with sweet vanilla icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles.
  • Confetti: Vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles baked in, filled and iced with velvety vanilla buttercream confetti icing and rainbow sprinkles.
  • Chocolate Fudge: Buddy's original chocolate fudge cake filled high with signature homemade chocolate fudge and slathered in chocolate sprinkles.

Guests can enjoy cool Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream, available in four flavors: Rainbow Ice, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cotton Candy and Cookies & Cream. A 5-ounce cup is only $4.99.

"With the launch of these beloved cake and ice cream additions, families have more options for food and fun than ever before," said Genaro Perez, Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer. "Additionally, we're launching six new Piper Deals that emphasize affordability with pizza and play options that are easy on the wallet — especially important to families after the holidays." 

The six new Piper Deals, including the new Pizza and Wings deal for $27.99, offer an average 15% discount on the regular menu and include special pricing on food and drink combos and pizza and play bundles:

  • Pizza and Drinks: one-topping large pizza and two 20-ounce drinks for $22.99.
  • Pizza and Wings: one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99.
  • Family Meal Deal: two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99.
  • Pizza and Play: medium one-topping pizza, two 20-ounce drinks and a 50-game point funpass for $35.99.
  • Pizza and Play Plus: two medium one-topping pizzas, choice of regular crunch dessert and 100 game points with two funpass cards for $56.99.
  • Family Pizza and Play: two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99.

Peter Piper is also adding a new variation on its popular crunch desserts with the new Blueberry Crunch Dessert, featuring pan pizza dough with a blueberry spread topped with streusel crumble and icing drizzle, available in a regular size with eight slices starting at $6.99 or a family size with 12 slices starting at $8.99. An all-new ICEE flavor — Pina Colada — is now available in a 16-ounce cup, starting at $3.99.

For nearby locations or to order online, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com. To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook.

About Peter Piper, LLC
Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:
Macey Reed
[email protected]
817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza

Also from this source

PETER PIPER PIZZA TIENE LA PIZZA DE PEPPERONI QUE LAS PERSONAS PREFIEREN: OFERTA DEL DÍA CON UN TRABALENGUAS

PETER PIPER PIZZA TIENE LA PIZZA DE PEPPERONI QUE LAS PERSONAS PREFIEREN: OFERTA DEL DÍA CON UN TRABALENGUAS

Peter Piper Pizza, el restaurante de pizzas preparadas en el momento "frescas y divertidas que reúne a la familia", celebra el Día del Trabalenguas...
PETER PIPER PIZZA IS THE PEPPERONI PIZZA PEOPLE PICK: A TONGUE TWISTER DAY DEAL

PETER PIPER PIZZA IS THE PEPPERONI PIZZA PEOPLE PICK: A TONGUE TWISTER DAY DEAL

Peter Piper Pizza, the "food, family and fun" made-from-scratch pizza restaurant, celebrates Tongue Twister Day with a weeklong challenge for guests. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.