PETER PIPER PIZZA INTRODUCES NEW MENU ITEMS AND AFFORDABLE PIPER DEALS FOR THE NEW YEAR

Buddy V's decadent famous cakes are sold by the slice, starting at $9.99, and available in three flavors:

Vanilla Rainbow : Six layers of rainbow-colored vanilla cake filled high with sweet vanilla icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles.

: Six layers of rainbow-colored vanilla cake filled high with sweet vanilla icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles. Confetti : Vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles baked in, filled and iced with velvety vanilla buttercream confetti icing and rainbow sprinkles.

: Vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles baked in, filled and iced with velvety vanilla buttercream confetti icing and rainbow sprinkles. Chocolate Fudge: Buddy's original chocolate fudge cake filled high with signature homemade chocolate fudge and slathered in chocolate sprinkles.

Guests can enjoy cool Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream, available in four flavors: Rainbow Ice, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cotton Candy and Cookies & Cream. A 5-ounce cup is only $4.99.

"With the launch of these beloved cake and ice cream additions, families have more options for food and fun than ever before," said Genaro Perez, Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer. "Additionally, we're launching six new Piper Deals that emphasize affordability with pizza and play options that are easy on the wallet — especially important to families after the holidays."

The six new Piper Deals, including the new Pizza and Wings deal for $27.99, offer an average 15% discount on the regular menu and include special pricing on food and drink combos and pizza and play bundles:

Pizza and Drinks : one-topping large pizza and two 20-ounce drinks for $22.99 .

: one-topping large pizza and two 20-ounce drinks for . Pizza and Wings : one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99 .

: one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for . Family Meal Deal : two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99 .

: two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for . Pizza and Play : medium one-topping pizza, two 20-ounce drinks and a 50-game point funpass for $35.99 .

: medium one-topping pizza, two 20-ounce drinks and a 50-game point funpass for . Pizza and Play Plus : two medium one-topping pizzas, choice of regular crunch dessert and 100 game points with two funpass cards for $56.99 .

: two medium one-topping pizzas, choice of regular crunch dessert and 100 game points with two funpass cards for . Family Pizza and Play: two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99 .

Peter Piper is also adding a new variation on its popular crunch desserts with the new Blueberry Crunch Dessert, featuring pan pizza dough with a blueberry spread topped with streusel crumble and icing drizzle, available in a regular size with eight slices starting at $6.99 or a family size with 12 slices starting at $8.99. An all-new ICEE flavor — Pina Colada — is now available in a 16-ounce cup, starting at $3.99.

For nearby locations or to order online, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com. To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Macey Reed

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza