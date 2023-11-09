PETER PIPER PIZZA IS THE PEPPERONI PIZZA PEOPLE PICK: A TONGUE TWISTER DAY DEAL

News provided by

Peter Piper Pizza

09 Nov, 2023, 16:06 ET

Guests who say tongue twister get free Breadsticks; restaurant also launches new menu items and "Feed the Family" meal deal for $30

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, the "food, family and fun" made-from-scratch pizza restaurant, celebrates Tongue Twister Day with a weeklong challenge for guests.

From Nov. 12 - 19, guests who attempt the tongue twister in English, "Peter Piper Pizza is the pepperoni pizza people pick," or Spanish, "Peter Piper Pizza es la pizza de pepperoni que las personas prefieren," will receive free Breadsticks with any purchase. The challenge is part of Peter Piper's official 50th birthday month celebration.

"Our restaurant name is nearly a tongue twister in itself, so we figured we might as well have fun with National Tongue Twister Day and offer guests a weeklong deal," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "The Peter Piper brand was built around food, family and fun and we know our guests and team members will have a lot of fun with this promotion."

Also, this month, Peter Piper Pizza is launching a new dessert and wing flavor and is bringing back its popular Xtrastuf® cheese crust.

  • Apple Harvest Dessert: House-made original dough with apple filling, cinnamon & brown sugar glaze, topped with streusel crumble and icing for $11.99.
  • Garlic Parmesan Wings: Tossed in savory garlic butter and covered in parmesan cheese, starting at $10.99.
  • Xtrastuf® cheese crust: Upgrade any large pizza with a melted mozzarella-stuffed crust for $3.

The pizza family fun destination is also driving affordability with a new meal deal, Feed the Family for only $30, featuring two medium one-topping pizzas and a choice of starter. Starters include handmade Breadsticks, Garlic Cheese Bread, Freid Zucchini, and Mozzarella Sticks.

Peter Piper continues to add to its entertainment options with a new virtual reality game in both the Metro Center restaurant in Phoenix and the Baseline Road restaurant in Mesa. On Nov. 22, in Tucson, the 12th Avenue & Ajo restaurant will open the first-ever Peter Piper Pizza Trampoline Zone for kids under 52" to enjoy indoor jumping.

For locations or to order online, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com. To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook.

About Peter Piper, LLC
Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com. 

Media Contact:
Macey Reed
817-329-3257
[email protected]

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza

Also from this source

PETER PIPER PIZZA PRESENTA SUS ESPELUZNANTES PROMOCIONES DE HALLOWEEN Y UNA EXCLUSIVA OFERTA PIZZA & PLAY

PETER PIPER PIZZA PRESENTA SUS ESPELUZNANTES PROMOCIONES DE HALLOWEEN Y UNA EXCLUSIVA OFERTA PIZZA & PLAY

Ahora con la nueva oferta especial Everyday Pizza & Play, la Pizza Jack-O-Lantern y el postre Halloween Crunch PHOENIX, 2 de octubre de 2023...
PETER PIPER PIZZA UNVEILS SPOOKY HALLOWEEN SPECIALS AND EXCLUSIVE PIZZA & PLAY OFFER

PETER PIPER PIZZA UNVEILS SPOOKY HALLOWEEN SPECIALS AND EXCLUSIVE PIZZA & PLAY OFFER

Peter Piper Pizza, the "food, family and fun" made-from-scratch pizza restaurant, is ushering in the season with festive deals and scary-good treats...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.