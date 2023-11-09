PETER PIPER PIZZA IS THE PEPPERONI PIZZA PEOPLE PICK: A TONGUE TWISTER DAY DEAL

Guests who say tongue twister get free Breadsticks; restaurant also launches new menu items and "Feed the Family" meal deal for $30

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, the "food, family and fun" made-from-scratch pizza restaurant, celebrates Tongue Twister Day with a weeklong challenge for guests.

From Nov. 12 - 19, guests who attempt the tongue twister in English, "Peter Piper Pizza is the pepperoni pizza people pick," or Spanish, "Peter Piper Pizza es la pizza de pepperoni que las personas prefieren," will receive free Breadsticks with any purchase. The challenge is part of Peter Piper's official 50th birthday month celebration.

"Our restaurant name is nearly a tongue twister in itself, so we figured we might as well have fun with National Tongue Twister Day and offer guests a weeklong deal," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "The Peter Piper brand was built around food, family and fun and we know our guests and team members will have a lot of fun with this promotion."

Also, this month, Peter Piper Pizza is launching a new dessert and wing flavor and is bringing back its popular Xtrastuf® cheese crust.

Apple Harvest Dessert : House-made original dough with apple filling, cinnamon & brown sugar glaze, topped with streusel crumble and icing for $11.99 .

: House-made original dough with apple filling, cinnamon & brown sugar glaze, topped with streusel crumble and icing for . Garlic Parmesan Wings : Tossed in savory garlic butter and covered in parmesan cheese, starting at $10.99 .

: Tossed in savory garlic butter and covered in parmesan cheese, starting at . Xtrastuf® cheese crust: Upgrade any large pizza with a melted mozzarella-stuffed crust for $3 .

The pizza family fun destination is also driving affordability with a new meal deal, Feed the Family for only $30, featuring two medium one-topping pizzas and a choice of starter. Starters include handmade Breadsticks, Garlic Cheese Bread, Freid Zucchini, and Mozzarella Sticks.

Peter Piper continues to add to its entertainment options with a new virtual reality game in both the Metro Center restaurant in Phoenix and the Baseline Road restaurant in Mesa. On Nov. 22, in Tucson, the 12th Avenue & Ajo restaurant will open the first-ever Peter Piper Pizza Trampoline Zone for kids under 52" to enjoy indoor jumping.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

