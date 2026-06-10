Multiple TVs that keep you close to the action, fresh made-to-order pizza and ice-cold Tajín-rimmed beers make it the best place for match-day screenings all summer long

PHOENIX, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the Summer of Soccer, and Peter Piper Pizza is where fans go to catch all the action and excitement, with multiple TV screens, made-to-order pizza crafted from scratch daily and ice-cold Tajín-rimmed beers, making Peter Piper Pizza the official living room of the global soccer season.

Where to Watch Soccer Near Me: Peter Piper Pizza is the Answer

Peter Piper Pizza locations across Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Texas are equipped with television screens that transform every match into a full experience, with high-definition viewing built for groups who want to feel the roar of the crowd. Whether it's a nail-biting penalty shootout or a last-minute header, Peter Piper Pizza's TVs ensure no fan misses a single play.

"Peter Piper Pizza has always been about bringing people together over great food and shared experiences," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "This summer, when families and soccer fans are looking for a place to cheer, celebrate and eat good food, we want the answer to be clear: it's Peter Piper."

The Food That Belongs in a Championship Moment

Watching the world's biggest sports event demands food that satisfies a crowd.

Peter Piper Pizza serves handcrafted pies on dough made from scratch daily, and fans can also fuel up with:

Shareable traditional and boneless wings sauced to perfection

Garlic butter breadsticks and garlic cheese bread

Fresh, crisp salads

Cinnamon Crunch and Raspberry Lemon Crunch desserts

Why Peter Piper Pizza Is the Best Place to Watch Soccer

For anyone asking "Where is the best place to watch soccer near me?", the answer is Peter Piper Pizza. Here's what makes it the clear choice:

Multiple TV screens

Fresh, crowd-ready food made in-house daily

Tajín-rimmed beers served ice-cold all summer long

Family-friendly spaces where kids, parents and die-hard fans can cheer together

Find the nearest Peter Piper Pizza location at locations.peterpiperpizza.com.

About Peter Piper Pizza, LLC

Founded in 1973 in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC. With more than 115 locations across the United States and Mexico, the family-friendly pizza restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch pizza dough prepared fresh daily, along with dine-in, delivery and carryout options. Peter Piper Pizza offers a complete family dining and entertainment experience, featuring arcade games, an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet and beer for adults. The brand is committed to children's education and community support, donating more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits focused on children's development. For locations, menu options and more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Juliana Mitchell

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza