New prototype location features PlayPark, more than 40 arcade games and a 230-inch sports screen

PHOENIX, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza is returning to Mesquite with a next-generation restaurant concept unlike any other Peter Piper Pizza guests have experienced before that combines family dining, entertainment and interactive play.

Opening Thursday, May 28, the new location at 5550 S. Buckner Blvd., Suite 300, combines the classic Peter Piper Pizza experience with upgraded entertainment, streamlined digital ordering and a modernized restaurant design built for today's families.

PETER PIPER PIZZA TO OPEN REIMAGINED FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE IN MESQUITE, TEXAS

Family entertainment features at Peter Piper Pizza in Mesquite

The new location showcases Peter Piper Pizza's updated restaurant model with refreshed dining spaces, expanded entertainment offerings and enhanced technology throughout the guest experience, including:

Peter Piper Pizza PlayPark, an active play area designed for children under 56 inches tall

More than 40 arcade games, including DC Superheroes, Marvel's Spider-Man, Halo, Quarterback Pro and Need for Speed

A 230-inch TV screen for sports viewing and entertainment

"This new location reflects the biggest evolution of the brand in our 50-year history and serves as a model for where we are looking to take the brand going forward," said Genaro Perez, chief marketing officer at Peter Piper Pizza. "From made-from-scratch pizzas baked in our double multi-level stone oven to immersive play experiences for families to connect and celebrate together, this new prototype was created to support future growth while preserving the neighborhood pizzeria experience guests have loved for more than five decades."

Mesquite Peter Piper Pizza grand opening events May 27-29, 2026

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with local Mesquite city officials will be held Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m., ahead of the public grand opening on Thursday, May 28.

A two-day opening event will take place May 28-29. Families will have the chance to win the following:

Free PlayPark access for the first 50 children on Thursday and Friday, starting at 11 a.m. Children who are too tall for PlayPark will instead receive an equivalent amount in game points

Free lunch buffet for the first 50 adults on Thursday and Friday

One of five Summer Passes via a social media contest

A birthday party package giveaway through an in-store raffle

Menu options include pizza and more for dine-in, carryout and delivery

The Mesquite menu features handcrafted pizzas made with dough prepared fresh daily and baked in Peter Piper Pizza's signature double multi-level rotating stone oven, which evenly cooks each pizza to deliver consistent quality and flavor. Positioned at the center of the kitchen, the distinctive red oven is a key part of the brand's made-from-scratch approach. The restaurant's standard menu includes wings, salads, desserts and starters along with an extensive selection of beers available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. A weekday unlimited lunch buffet featuring freshly made pizzas, salads, pastas, appetizers and desserts will be offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peter Piper Pizza Summer Pass offers great fun at great value, starting at $29.99

Just in time for summer, Mesquite families can also take advantage of Peter Piper Pizza's fan-favorite Summer Pass, offering two months of unlimited visits, free daily gameplay and up to 50% off food, drinks and active play. Starting at $29.99, the Summer Pass gives families an affordable way to enjoy pizza, games and entertainment all summer long.

As a brand committed to giving back to the communities it serves, Peter Piper Pizza supports local schools and children's nonprofits through fundraising programs including the Slice of Knowledge Foundation, a charitable initiative that supports children's education and various community partnerships across the U.S. and Mexico. The brand donates more than $600,000 annually to schools and children-focused organizations and will bring that same support to the Mesquite community. Additionally, the new location will bring 50 new jobs to the area, including management, game tech, team member, and kitchen team positions.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com, and follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook for the latest Peter Piper Pizza news.

About Peter Piper Pizza, LLC

Founded in 1973 in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC. With more than 115 locations across the United States and Mexico, the family-friendly pizza restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch pizza dough prepared fresh daily, along with dine-in, delivery and carryout options. Peter Piper Pizza offers a complete family dining and entertainment experience, featuring arcade games, an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet and beer for adults. The brand is committed to children's education and community support, donating more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits focused on children's development. For locations, menu options and more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza