PETER PIPER PIZZA LAUNCHES SLICE OF KNOWLEDGE FOUNDATION SUPPORTING LOCAL CHILDREN'S CHARITIES

Foundation highlights brand's commitment to making a meaningful impact for children in the communities it serves

PHOENIX, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, the pizza restaurant where "The Fun Is Baked In," has launched the Slice of Knowledge Foundation, furthering its commitment to support children's education in the Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque areas.

To introduce the Slice of Knowledge Foundation, Peter Piper Pizza has partnered with ICEE®. Throughout April and while supplies last, guests can donate $2 to the foundation and receive five coupons for a free 12-ounce ICEE, redeemable at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations through June 2. All funds raised across 42 locations will go directly to the foundation, which will award the money to local charities that support children's education.

Peter Piper Pizza has long been dedicated to community giveback initiatives and donates more than $600,000 every year to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. So far this year, Peter Piper Pizza has given nearly $160,000 to local organizations through campaigns that include its heart-shaped pizza fundraiser in February, which donated $1 to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for every heart-shaped pizza sold.

"For 50 years, community outreach has been a core value at Peter Piper Pizza," said Peter Piper Pizza Brand Marketing Manager Rochelle Romero. "Through our new Slice of Knowledge Foundation, we will amplify and expand our impact in support of local organizations that empower the next generation."

Peter Piper Pizza also supports local schools, charities and community organizations by partnering with them to host fundraiser nights. Guests can enjoy delicious pizza and entertainment, with Peter Piper Pizza donating up to 20% of the evening's sales to the participating organization.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

