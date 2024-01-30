Peter Piper Pizza Launches "The Fun Is Baked In" with Citrus Advertising as the New Agency of Record

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, whose high-quality pizza and entertainment centers have brought families together for food and fun for over 50 years, named Citrus Advertising as the new agency of record, for brand, creative and media services.

Citrus kicked off the partnership by filming a series of new commercials and introducing a new brand positioning: The "Fun Is Baked In." The commercials, filmed in Phoenix in partnership with True Story Films, include real customers who were invited to experience the fun for themselves. The new campaign media launches March 18, with new spots premiering throughout the year.

"We selected Citrus Advertising based on their years of experience in the restaurant industry building brands, developing bold and innovative campaigns, and delivering results," said Genaro Perez, Chief Marketing Officer of Peter Piper Pizza. "We believe the fresh perspective for creative will further connect our consumers with what they love; quality scratch-made pizza and fun that reconnects family and friends."

"We look forward to developing an integrated partnership with our teams and are thrilled to be partnering with such a well-loved brand," says Sheila Lemon, CEO of Citrus Advertising.

Howard Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Properties Inc., the largest Peter Piper franchise group, expressed enthusiasm for the new tagline and positioning for "The Fun Is Baked In" or "Diversión en Cada Bocado."

"For our restaurants in El Paso, Rio Grande Valley and the rest of Texas, we love the strategic insights Citrus Advertising has delivered. The new creative embraces the diversity of our customers and offers the ability to connect Peter Piper Pizza with our guests in culturally relevant ways," said Howard Smith.

Jason Shipp, Executive Creative Director for Citrus Advertising, stated, "'The Fun Is Baked In' brings delicious scratch-made pizza in an amazing game-driven family environment to life. We believe Peter Piper Pizza is unique in this space because the entire customer experience is based on having fun. From the amazing food, high-quality games, and friendly staff, fun is truly inherent in the brand. This is a great opportunity to build a brand that brings families and people together."

About Citrus Advertising

Citrus Advertising is an independent, woman-owned, full-service agency headquartered in Dallas, TX with an office in Houston, established in 2018. They are made up of a team of experts grounded in the customer experience, specializing in the retail mindset, offering best-in-class, fully integrated marketing and public relations strategies. We are built for speed, quality and integration to meet the demands of the ever-evolving world. We focus on multi-unit retail for brands, utilizing our proprietary DineIQ™ approach and process to deliver meaningful results for our clients.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "The Fun Is Baked In" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

