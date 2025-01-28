PETER PIPER PIZZA SHARES THE LOVE WITH HEART-SHAPED PIZZAS

Returning for its second year, this initiative donates $1 from every heart-shaped pizza sold to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Peter Piper Pizza, where "the fun is baked in," is bringing back its popular heart-shaped pizza fundraiser for the month of February, with $1 for each heart-shaped pizza purchased going to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Peter Piper Pizza heart-shaped pizza benefiting local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Funds raised through Feb. 28 will go directly to the "Greatest Needs" funds at local affiliate CMN Hospitals in 11 cities across Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, allowing each hospital to allocate funds to address its most pressing needs, such as life-saving treatments, new equipment or patient financial assistance.

"We have long been committed to giving back to the families in our local communities that have supported us throughout the years," said Genaro Perez, Chief Marketing Officer at Peter Piper Pizza. "Last year, this fundraiser generated $25,000 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and we're determined to build on that success for an even greater impact in 2025."

Below is a complete list of participating Peter Piper Pizza locations and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals that will benefit:

Albuquerque - Santa Fe – UNM Children's Hospital

- – UNM Children's Hospital Corpus Christi – Driscoll Children's Hospital

– Driscoll Children's Hospital Dallas – Children's Health

– Children's Health El Paso , Las Cruces – El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation

, – El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation Fort Worth – Cook Children's Medical Center

– Cook Children's Medical Center Houston – Texas Children's Hospital

– Texas Children's Hospital Phoenix – Phoenix Children's

– Phoenix Children's San Antonio , Laredo , Eagle Pass , Victoria – CHRISTUS Children's

, , , – CHRISTUS Children's San Diego – Rady Children's Hospital

– Rady Children's Hospital Tucson – Tucson Medical Center

– Tucson Medical Center Waco - Temple - Bryan – Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center

"Peter Piper Pizza shares our commitment to support children's health and development, which lies at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are working to provide local hospitals with the resources they need to make a difference where it's needed most," said Children's Miracle Network Hospitals New Partnerships Director Andrew Nash. "This partnership is about making a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families in each community we serve."

Heart-shaped pizzas, crafted with Peter Piper's signature, made-from-scratch dough, are available as large, one-topping pizzas. They are the perfect complement to Peter Piper Pizza's new limited-time Chocolate Mini Bundt Cakes, available only at Arizona locations.

Heart-shaped pizzas are available in-store and for online ordering, delivery and carryout. Guests can further support their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital by making a donation at the register with any purchase, only at Arizona locations.

For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com. To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper Pizza news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

