PETER PIPER PIZZA TO "FUEL" OVER 600 JOBS IN PHOENIX, TUCSON AND ALBUQUERQUE

PHOENIX, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, the "food, family, and fun" fresh-made pizza restaurant, is preparing for continued growth with a major hiring initiative in Phoenix, Tucson, and Albuquerque. The goal is to hire 600+ new team members at all levels from the first-time job seeker all the way up to general managers. Positions are available at all full-service locations and the recently debuted Peter Piper Express units in Phoenix.

In addition to competitive wages and benefits, Peter Piper provides team members with perks that include a "Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow" payroll process that allows employees to receive a portion of their pay the day after a shift rather than waiting until the end of the traditional two-week pay period, after their first week of employment. Employees enjoy flexible schedules and full-time employees also receive a free meal whenever they are working.

Peter Piper also offers new retention incentives to both new and existing employees, including rewards for continuous employment milestones:

15th day: Family dinner voucher up to $100 to use at Peter Piper on food and games

to use at Peter Piper on food and games 45th day: Two movie tickets

75th day: $60 gas card

gas card 105th day: Two tickets to Hurricane Harbor water park

"Employee recruitment and retention has become increasingly more competitive, which is why we're providing new and existing team members with perks that reward their loyalty," said Peter Piper Pizza Vice President of Marketing Genaro Perez. "The Peter Piper Pizza family has been delighting guests with great food and fun for decades and we're looking forward to welcoming prospective team members with a rewarding career that offers more than simply a paycheck."

With family being a part of Peter Piper's brand promise, part-time and full-time team members are part of a growing company with opportunities for advancement and benefits that vary depending on eligibility, such as "Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow", flexible schedules, scholarships, 401K, short and long-term disability, life insurance, paid holidays, sick days and vacation, legal plan and pet insurance discount and affiliate programs to restaurants, gyms, major retailers and more.

Peter Piper Pizza is an Equal Opportunity Employer and E-Verify Employer. For more information and to apply, go to peterpipercareers.com.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event, and has given more than $500,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

