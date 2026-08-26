PETER PIPER PIZZA UNVEILS $1 MILLION INVESTMENT IN NEW GAMES, LIMITED-TIME BITES FOR THE ULTIMATE FAMILY NIGHT OUT

Systemwide arcade refresh, new made-from-scratch menu items mean more variety, more fun and more flavor on every visit

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, the made-from-scratch, never-frozen pizza and family entertainment brand, is rolling out its biggest arcade refresh yet with a $1 million investment at over 40 locations in Arizona and New Mexico, along with three new limited-time menu items available at participating locations, giving families fresh reasons to connect over food and play.

Peter Piper Pizza

New Arcade Games Rolling Out at All Peter Piper Pizza Locations in Arizona and New Mexico

Peter Piper Pizza will unveil more than 100 new games and clawcade machines across all Arizona and New Mexico locations by the end of the month. Games vary by location, and titles include Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob Ticket Coaster, Monopoly Roll-N-Go, Avengers Pusher Single, Break the Plate, NBA Gametime, Ring Toss Jr., Spider-Man Pusher Single, Angry Birds Boom!, The Mystery Machine and more.

Limited-Time Menu Items at Participating Locations

Peter Piper Pizza is launching three premium, limited-time menu items in August 2026, designed to satisfy a range of cravings. These limited-time items are available at participating locations in Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Mesquite, Texas:

Cheddar Dippers: Our made-from-scratch, never-frozen dough brushed with garlic butter and stuffed with cheddar cheese and a choice of bacon or jalapenos, then rolled and baked to perfection.

Mandarin Cranberry Salad: A fan favorite that is making a comeback. Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and poppy seed vinaigrette.

Strawberry Crunch: Warm made-from-scratch, never-frozen dough with sweet strawberry spread, icing drizzle and sweet streusel crumbs.

"Families come to Peter Piper Pizza because we bring delicious food and entertainment together under one roof at a great value, and we want to turn everyday meals into something meaningful," said Genaro Perez, chief marketing officer of Peter Piper Pizza. "Our arcade refresh and limited-time items build on the complete experience our guests want. From fresh games to made-from-scratch, never-frozen pizza, we are creating more ways for families to share a great meal, play together and make memories."

Double Up XL Deal Offers Two Extra-Large Pizzas for $29.99

Families can make the most of their visit with the Double Up XL deal, featuring two extra-large, one-topping pizzas for $29.99, at participating U.S. locations. The offer is available for dine-in, carryout or delivery orders. For more information, visit www.peterpiperpizza.com/deals/.

Guests can find their nearest restaurant and plan their next family outing at peterpiperpizza.com.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Founded in 1973 in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC. With more than 115 locations across the United States and Mexico, the family-friendly pizza restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch pizza dough prepared fresh daily, along with dine-in, delivery and carryout options.

Peter Piper Pizza offers a complete family dining and entertainment experience, featuring arcade games, an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet and beer for adults. The brand is committed to children's education and community support, donating more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits focused on children's development. For locations, menu options and more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Juliana Mitchell

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza