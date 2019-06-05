Peter Prodromou Named Chief Growth Officer at Boston Digital

BOSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Boston Digital announced that Peter Prodromou has joined its management team in the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer. The addition of Prodromou comes on the heels of the company's recent rebranding and reflects the evolving market vision of Founder & CEO, Chuck Murphy.

Prodromou is a proven growth leader with deep experience in digital, social, earned and paid marketing. Most recently, he was CEO of Racepoint Global. Earlier in his career, Prodromou was a senior executive at Weber Shandwick and, before that, a partner at the advertising firm CC&D Communications. During his career, he has designed and implemented creative approaches to marketing for rapidly emerging companies and global brands seeking competitive advantage. He has worked with international giants, such as IBM, American Express, AT&T, New Balance, Samsung, Kaiser-Permanente and Reebok, among others. Prodromou was an early visionary for the use of social and digital in government relations and public affairs, advising clients on how to leverage it to drive favorable economic and policy outcomes.

"We brought Peter on board to help fuel our growth and expansion of services," says Boston Digital's CEO, Chuck Murphy. "He's a well-known and respected executive in the industry, and he brings a certain veritas to our agency. I feel confident in his ability to further establish us as one of the leading agencies in Boston."

Adding Prodromou to the leadership team comes at an exciting time for Boston Digital. The shift from "Boston Interactive" to "Boston Digital" on May 29, 2019 marked a key evolution that positions the brand for continued success. Boston Digital has shown time and time again that digital excellence requires a commitment to innovation - and this rebrand, along with the growth of the leadership team, typifies that commitment.

"I'm thrilled to be joining this incredibly dynamic company at this pivotal moment," said Prodromou. "Chuck Murphy has built a company that effectively serves the best brands with fantastic digital. When we began discussing his vision for the future of digital and our shared passion for its power in driving brand and sales, I was immediately attracted to the firm. I look forward to helping to fuel the next chapter for this leading organization."

About Boston Digital

We're a tribe of relentlessly curious digital natives helping brands find their Digital Mojo. We believe that digital excellence starts with a world-class website and catches fire with brilliant digital marketing. Everything we do – from strategy to HTML – is designed to connect your brand to the people who need it most.

