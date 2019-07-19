Peter Quinones Releases Latest Experimental Literary Novel -- 'Comet Fox' Offers Direct Explorations of Feminist Issues

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Quinones, successful author of "Postmodern Deconstruction Madhouse" and "Starters" recently announced the release of his latest fiction work, "Comet Fox." Following the adventures of outspoken, bisexual female protagonist, Banja de Banja, Quinones's work is a feminist exploration of a wide range of topics, including hymenoplasty and multi-gendered love affairs. "Comet Fox" is available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Comet Fox Comet Fox

Synopsis: Meet Banja de Banja, an economically successful bisexual woman with her heart smashed into pieces by divorce. Overflowing with an insatiable desire to meet interesting new people, and an unquenchable thirst for exciting new experiences, Banja moves through the chapters of her life as she deals with the sometimes-bizarre circumstances that surround her. Written by the inimitable Peter Quinones, Banja's escapades are wide-ranging and entertaining as they strive to elucidate the depths of the human spirit.

Reader reviews for "Comet Fox" are already overwhelmingly positive:

"This book is not what you think and just when you think you have it figured out: you really do not … Banja reveals herself to be a complicated individual who commonly gets into personal situations that are likely to end in failure … I am looking forward to reading more by this author in the future, especially if the characters are as interesting as Banja and those she surrounds herself with." —K. Frey

"Her escapades take her all over the New York and Jersey area. She meets a plethora of memorable men and women. From stories about surgery to get her hymen returned to its original cast, to affairs with women and men, this book is definitely a page-turner … This book definitely has depth." —Electricdestiny

"'Comet Fox' by Peter Quinones is a novel that blazes across the pages with abandon … I can only say that [Banja's] life, this book, was worth the read." —H. Austin

Reviews and buzz for Quinones' previous work, "Postmodern Deconstruction Madhouse":

"Not bound to the specific route most short stories usually take, these stories are fragmented narratives, populated by the young, beautiful, old, cynical, rich, sage, earnest and savagely sad … With his fiction shorts, author Quinones' writing is unfettered … which makes his 'scenes from life' stories a welcome trip through humanity." —Pacific Book Review

"Five Stars. Literary fireworks abound … The book shatters the mirror of traditional literary models and holds the cold, sharp shards, shining, up to the light." —Gary Henry, Foreword Reviews

"The author's defiance of traditional storytelling is both admirable and innovative …." —Kirkus Reviews

About Peter Quinones

Peter Quinones is the elusive and enigmatic author of titles like "Postmodern Deconstruction Madhouse" and "Comet Fox." He's been described as the principal in a concern that trains rehabilitated miscreants to perform roadkill cleanup modulations; especially on major traffic arteries that enhance commerce in a variety of well-known sectors of sprawling, though otherwise secretly absurd cities. Peter invites readers to learn more about postmodernism, and his explicated realities at: www.PostmodernDeconstructionMadhouse.com.

Contact:

Peter Quinones

646-402-2739

218228@email4pr.com

SOURCE Peter Quinones

Related Links

http://www.postmoderndeconstructionmadhouse.com

