Peter Quinones Unveils Companion Website for Hit Novel Comet Fox

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelist Peter Quinones, who briefly had a number one bestseller on Amazon last year, believes the time has come for works of literature – novels, short stories, nonfiction – to strive to feature companion websites that can serve alongside the work itself as enhancements of the experience of reading the book, as marketing and sales material, or, ideally, both. To that end he recently had the site www.cometfoxbook.com put together to accompany his highly acclaimed new novel "Comet Fox".

The site's most elaborate features are visual galleries – one of eighteen of the book's characters – headshots accompanied by a quote about the character from the text of the novel – and another, similar gallery depicting scenes from the book. He eventually plans to do the same with locales from the novel as well as a playlist of the numerous songs from many different genres that the characters in the book listen to, making it a continuing project that could theoretically last for years.

"The idea of a piece of fiction existing as a fixed product, frozen in time, is something that should be left to older works from the past," Quinones said. "The book itself might be that, but the website should make the book a living, breathing entity that continues to evolve in people's minds for as long as possible."

"I wouldn't even necessarily be averse to linking to published critical or negative pieces on the "Buzz & Blurb" page of the site," Quinones said, "As long as it's real literary commentary." Quinones said he himself might even write some pieces of criticism of the book for the site – "In the manner of Norman Mailer's "Advertisements for Myself.""

What's the reason for this? Quinones believes the reading of fiction on the whole is on the verge of becoming a largely irrelevant enterprise that desperately needs a shot of adrenaline. He sees a companion website as one way to contribute to the revitalization effort.

But don't numerous books already have websites and promo materials on the web? "Actually, what they have are print brochures uploaded to the internet," Quinones said. "That's not quite what I have in mind here. The site www.bookcompanion.com is sort of a start in the same direction."

