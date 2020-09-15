Peter Ticktin, Author of 'What Makes Trump Tick,' Heads a Stellar Lineup of Major Speakers Who'll Deliver Clarion Calls To Save America From Socialism at '20 Days To Save The USA' Oct. 15 Through Election Day

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Ticktin, author of "What Makes Trump Tick: My Years with Donald Trump from New York Military Academy to the Present," now available for pre-order on Amazon, will recount in his keynote address at "20 Days to Save the USA" his memorable experiences with Trump when they were both teenagers acquiring leadership skills.

Ticktin will head a blitz of passionate speakers issuing their clarion calls for U.S. citizens to take back the USA from the usurpers of liberty obsessed with converting the Republic into a global saucepan of secular Socialism, said event organizer Jerry McGlothlin, founder of the celebrity media booking agency Special Guests.

20 Days to Save the USA is a media conference of Special Guests, passionate and principled influencers who speak out for freedom, a capitalist society, and four more years of a conservative presidency. 20 Days to Save the USA begins October 15 and runs through Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



McGlothlin said the conference will contrast and compare two visions of America. One supported by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence is Keeping the USA sovereign and great. The other vision supported by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is blending our Republic into the saucepan of Socialism and global government.

Seminar topics include the First Amendment right of free speech and freedom of religion and peaceable assembly, the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, protection of the traditional family, school choice including home schooling, low taxes, border security, limited government, person responsibility, and the right to life--including the lives of pre-born U.S. citizens.

Special speakers will address anarchy in Democratic Downtowns, Cancel Culture, Covid-19, and other challenges to our country, he said.

Among the speakers will be political commentator Dick Morris, talk show hosts John B. Wells and Joyce Kauffman, Erich Pratt, VP, Gun Owners of America and Israel Mayor David Rubin.

Ticktin, who'll deliver a keynote address, will discuss some colorful key points from his book, which expounds on his close relationship with Donald Trump their high school years together as well as his take on how Trump became the leader he is today.

Ticktin was Trump's platoon sergeant at The New York Military Academy where they formed a close relationship in their senior year and have maintained a lifelong friendship. Ticktin stands steadfastly behind Trump and shares straight forward, enlightening, and even entertaining anecdotes from the years he has known him.

"It's time the public knows the true story of the most maligned, most slandered, most viciously attacked political figure in history: Donald Trump," says Ticktin. During his time on "20 Days to Save the USA," Ticktin will support his high opinion of Donald Trump and his policy making, using his own legal and political knowledge to discuss current issues in the United States.

Ticktin scoffs at the many "tell-all" books about Trump and looks forward to sharing the truth about the 45th president, who he deems a fearless leader.

What Makes Trump Tick: My Years with Donald Trump from New York Military Academy to the Present' will be available in paperback in October published by Mascot Books. It is now available for preorder on Amazon here.

About Ticktin

Peter Ticktin attended New York Military Academy, graduating in 1964. He shared a senior class with Donald Trump, who was captain of Company A and appointed him platoon Sergeant of the 1st Platoon. Developing a close relationship in high school, they have maintained a friendship throughout life.

Ticktin is a courtroom lawyer in South Florida, though he has handled cases in many states in both the state systems and federal courts. He graduated from law school cum laude, was elected into the Order of Coif, and received multiple honors and a major scholarship. His exceptional scores in the bar exams caused the bar course he took to use his name ad score in their future advertising.

