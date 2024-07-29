Peter Westbrook Foundation Celebrates Lauren Scruggs' Historic Silver Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter Westbrook Foundation is proud to celebrate Lauren Scruggs' remarkable Silver Medal performance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Lauren, a rising senior at Harvard and a dedicated member of the PWF, achieved a historic milestone by winning the silver medal in the Women's foil event. This is Lauren's first Olympic Games, and her success marks a significant moment in American fencing history.

Lauren's journey to the final was nothing short of extraordinary. She demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, defeating the number one seed Arianna Errigo in the quarterfinals and Canadian star Eleanor Harvey in the semifinals. Lauren's remarkable performance led to an all-U.S. final, the first since 2008, where she faced Lee Keifer, the defending Olympic Champion.

Peter Westbrook, the founder of the Peter Westbrook Foundation, expressed his pride and joy in Lauren's achievement:

"We are immensely proud of Lauren Scruggs and her incredible performance at the 2024 Olympic Games. Her dedication, hard work, and resilience have shone through, and she has made history for herself and our foundation. Congratulations to Lauren and her coach, Sean McClain, for this outstanding accomplishment. They have inspired us all and demonstrated the strength and potential of our young athletes."

The Peter Westbrook Foundation has long been dedicated to nurturing and developing young fencers, providing them with the tools and support they need to excel. Lauren's success is a testament to the foundation's commitment to excellence as she joins the ranks of the programs Olympic medalists including Keeth Smart, Erinn Smart, Ibtihaj Muhammad and Daryl Homer.

As Lauren Scruggs continues her journey, we look forward to supporting her and celebrating her future achievements. The Peter Westbrook Foundation remains committed to fostering the next generation of champions and looks forward to more moments of triumph like this one.

